Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific.



Heidi & I are praying for him & Nancy & the entire Pelosi family. May God’s protection be upon them.



We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 28, 2022

Guess that compassion and prayer you and your wife had has dissipated as fast as your presidential campaign did. You wouldn’t know truth if it was standing in front of you Rafael. — JP (@PumpkinGroup) October 31, 2022

You are a sitting senator who has already helped with a coup, now you’re blowing off an assassination attempt on the speaker of the house. You are a coward and a traitor! — Thee Nikki 💛🐝 (@NikkiBrinksCO) October 31, 2022