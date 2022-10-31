Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for skull fracture Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 3:29 pm

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is facing backlash on social media after retweeting a conspiracy theory about the recent attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

On Monday, the senator retweeted a series of social media posts by right-wing political commentator and Daily Wire contributor Matt Walsh that cast doubt on the San Francisco Police Department's report on the attack.

"I don't know what the hell happened at Nancy Pelosi's house, and I suspect none of us will ever know for sure. But I do know that trying to paint a hippie nudist from Berkeley as some kind of militant right winger is absurd and will always be absurd," Walsh's Tweet said.

Cruz reposted Walsh's tweet, simply commenting,"truth."
The Texas Republican also posted a screenshot of Walsh's Twitter thread, in which the commentator claimed the attack on Pelosi's husband, Paul, was nothing more than a typical "San Francisco crime story."

"Being that this is San Francisco, it seems perfectly plausible that some drugged out nutcase broke into their home," Walsh wrote. "Trying to turn this San Francisco crime story into an indictment of Republicans is what's implausible and ridiculous."

According to CNN, Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker, David DePape, had posted alt-right memes and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection on his social media platforms.

Cruz's apparent endorsement of Walsh's conspiracy yarn stands in stark contrast to the senator's statement on Friday following the attack. At that time, he called the incident "horrific," adding that he and his wife were praying for the Pelosi family.
Twitter users were quick to point out Cruz's hypocrisy. Some blasted the senator for playing his alleged part in egging on political violence.
DePape attacked Pelosi's husband with a hammer at the speaker's residence in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery later on Friday for a skull fracture and is said to be in stable condition, according to The Hill.

DePape is facing multiple charges, including elder abuse and attempted murder, CNBC reports. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.

