Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?
Someone needs to tell U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that buying one's own books doesn't make one a bestselling author. Well, not in the truest sense of the phrase, anyway.
Apparently, the armchair insurrectionist and tireless grandstander is about to release a new book with the thoroughly predictable title Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.
And, yes, it will be out this fall — just in time to give to your favorite MAGA relations to prove you're not fighting a war on Christmas.
According to a promo obtained by LGBTQ+ new site Queerty
, Teddy Boy's tome is “a long overdue argument against the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood." And from a “bestselling author,” of course.
Queerty didn't weigh in on Ted's "long overdue argument," which, frankly sounds like the same regurgitated talking points every GOP talking head has been spewing for the past goddamned year.
But the news site does point out that Cruz isn't really a "bestselling author," assuming you're counting books that individual readers purchase
with the intent of actually reading
.
Nope. Turns out Cruz appears to buy an awful lot of his own books using campaign contributors' money.
Cruz's prior book — One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History
— hit the bestseller list in 2020 because his campaign ponied up $153,000 in donor cash to buy up copies and drive up sales, according to Queerty's number crunching
.
And the one before that?
Cruz used the same buy-'em-all-up strategy to boost numbers for A Time for Truth
, the memoir he timed for his floundering run for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, according to Queerty. Even though he burned through $120,000 in donor money, that still wasn't enough to lift the book out of the parrot-cage category and onto the bestseller list.
We'll have to wait until the Christmas buying season — and the latest influx of campaign cash — to see how Unwoke
does at moving units. It's bound to be riveting read.
