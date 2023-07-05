Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

The Democratic congressman earlier said that he'd raised $2 million in the first 36 hours after announcing his candidacy.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act. - Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who's looking to block U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, from serving a third term, has raised a formidable $6.2 million in the first two months of his campaign, a Federal Election Commission filing shows.

In addition, the attorney and former NFL player transferred another $2.4 million from his House campaign account into his coffers during that period. Allred's campaign previously revealed that it had raked in $2 million in the first 36 hours after he announced his candidacy.

Cruz, one of the GOP's most-divisive political figures, eked out a 3-point victory against former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke during a 2018 campaign marked by massive fundraising intake by both sides. Allred's early haul suggests the 2024 campaign is headed in a similar direction.

As of Wednesday morning, Cruz hadn't released his second-quarter fundraising numbers. They aren't due until July 15.

Before Allred can face off with Cruz in the general election, he'll likely face Democratic primary challengers, including State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, who's emerged as a high-profile advocate for gun reform in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gutierrez hasn't yet announced his campaign, but people close to him told members of the media he is weighing a run.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Houston sues state in attempt to block new law that erodes cities’ power

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 into law in June.

Texas sets new hate crimes record, DPS data show

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

LGBTQ+ and allies take to the streets of San Antonio to counter-protest and armed group picketing a drag show last December.

OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Ken Paxton will not testify at impeachment trial, defense attorney says

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement to the press May 26, 2023, a day before the impeachment vote in the Texas House.

Also in News

East Side San Antonio ZIP code among those with highest home-value increases in Texas

By Michael Karlis

The homes in San Antonio ZIP code 78203 on the East side of downtown near the Alamodome increased in value by 235% since 2016.

San Antonio's VIA gets $3 million in federal grants for low-emission vans

By Brandon Rodriguez

The FTA funding will allow VIAtrans to continue offering crucial transportation services to riders with disabilities in cleaner fuel burning vehicles

Former Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti, convicted for his role in Ponzi scheme, released from prison

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Carlos Uresti talks with the media after his sentencing in federal court on June 26, 2018. The former state senator was released from federal prison Friday, his lawyer said.

Bad Takes: Robert Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine claims aren't just bullshit, they're dangerous bullshit

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Robert Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine claims aren't just bullshit, they're dangerous bullshit
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us