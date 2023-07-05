Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who's looking to block U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, from serving a third term, has raised a formidable $6.2 million in the first two months of his campaign, a Federal Election Commission filing shows.In addition, the attorney and former NFL player transferred another $2.4 million from his House campaign account into his coffers during that period. Allred's campaign previously revealed that it had raked in $2 million in the first 36 hours after he announced his candidacy.Cruz, one of the GOP's most-divisive political figures, eked out a 3-point victory against former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke during a 2018 campaign marked by massive fundraising intake by both sides. Allred's early haul suggests the 2024 campaign is headed in a similar direction.As of Wednesday morning, Cruz hadn't released his second-quarter fundraising numbers. They aren't due until July 15.Before Allred can face off with Cruz in the general election, he'll likely face Democratic primary challengers, including State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, who's emerged as a high-profile advocate for gun reform in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gutierrez hasn't yet announced his campaign, but people close to him told members of the media he is weighing a run.