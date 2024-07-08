Ted Cruz tries to tweet about Hurricane Beryl, gets trolled over his Cancun trip

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.

Just ask U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Sometimes it's damn near impossible for people to let you live down your worst moment.

Three years after taking a family vacation to balmy Cancun while Winter Storm Uri left his constituents shivering — and some even dying — in their homes, Texas' junior senator just can't seem to shake that bad decision.



Take his tweet Sunday sharing a video from Houston retailer "Mattress Mack" offering to help as Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Texas Coast. Mack is known to Houstonians for opening his furniture stores as shelters during natural disasters.



"Mack is an American hero," Cruz said. "Stay safe & avoid high water as the hurricane makes landfall."



Mack is an American hero.



Stay safe & avoid high water as the hurricane makes landfall. https://t.co/IuBHOhE5R3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 8, 2024

Nothing wrong with that sentiment. Unless

Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people. Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday? — Jane Skelton (@JaneSkelton) July 8, 2024

If this were headed for Teddy's house, he would be heading for Cancun," @ProudPenna chimed in.

you happen to have been caught leaving for warmer climes while your fellow Texans endured one of the state's worst-ever natural disasters.It didn't take long for users of the social media platform X to dogpile on Cruz."Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people," user @JaneSkelton fired back. "Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday?"

If this were headed for Teddy's house, he would be heading for Cancun. pic.twitter.com/JKidIxds1g — Penna Proud (@ProudPenna) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, political commentator Robert Elisberg skewered Cruz for a "PROFOUND LACK of self-awareness," adding that the senator's tweet only serves as a reminder that he "infamously was NOT 'here' for Texas during an earlier natural disaster."

There's such a PROFOUND LACK of self-awareness in this from Ted Cruz, retweeting someone saying "We're here for you" before a natural disaster, which only serves to remind people that Mr. Cruz infamously was NOT "here" for Texas during an earlier natural disaster, but in Cancun. https://t.co/QeftM071Xs — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) July 8, 2024

Best of luck next tweet, Ted.



