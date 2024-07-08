Ted Cruz tries to tweet about Hurricane Beryl, gets trolled over his Cancun trip

Three years after taking a family vacation to balmy Cancun while Winter Storm Uri left his constituents shivering — and some even dying — in their homes, Texas' junior senator just can't seem to shake that bad decision.
Take his tweet Sunday sharing a video from Houston retailer "Mattress Mack" offering to help as Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Texas Coast. Mack is known to Houstonians for opening his furniture stores as shelters during natural disasters.
"Mack is an American hero," Cruz said. "Stay safe & avoid high water as the hurricane makes landfall."
Nothing wrong with that sentiment. Unless you happen to have been caught leaving for warmer climes while your fellow Texans endured one of the state's worst-ever natural disasters.
Mack is an American hero.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 8, 2024
Stay safe & avoid high water as the hurricane makes landfall. https://t.co/IuBHOhE5R3
It didn't take long for users of the social media platform X to dogpile on Cruz.
"Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people," user @JaneSkelton fired back. "Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday?"
"If this were headed for Teddy's house, he would be heading for Cancun," @ProudPenna chimed in.
Unlike YOU, Cancun Cruz, Mack actually stays and helps people. Got your flight booked to Cancun for Monday?— Jane Skelton (@JaneSkelton) July 8, 2024
If this were headed for Teddy's house, he would be heading for Cancun. pic.twitter.com/JKidIxds1g— Penna Proud (@ProudPenna) July 8, 2024
There's such a PROFOUND LACK of self-awareness in this from Ted Cruz, retweeting someone saying "We're here for you" before a natural disaster, which only serves to remind people that Mr. Cruz infamously was NOT "here" for Texas during an earlier natural disaster, but in Cancun. https://t.co/QeftM071Xs— Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) July 8, 2024
