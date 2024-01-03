Texas' Abbott tears into federal official for saying climate change leads to border crossings

click to enlarge Instagram / governorabbott Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows off a new immigration bill during signing event in South Texas.

"We have the effects of climate change, poverty, increasing levels of authoritarianism," Mayorkas said. "There are very many challenges that are at the root cause of the displacement of people around the world."



Abbott's response came swiftly on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Climate change?



Mayorkas is pathetic.



The REAL reason illegal immigration records are being set is because Biden refuses to enforce immigration laws.



We will send more buses and planes.



We will continue building the razor wire walls that Biden wants to tear down. https://t.co/Z0j9MVS74c — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2024