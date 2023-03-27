Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is pushing students away from attending colleges here

College recruiters warn that the brain drain could harm the competitiveness of Texas colleges and the overall economy.

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New York students participate in a Pride march. College recruitment experts warn that LGBTQ+ students are avoiding campuses in Texas and other states that have introduced legislation that threatens them. - Shutterstock / Glynnis Jones
Shutterstock / Glynnis Jones
New York students participate in a Pride march. College recruitment experts warn that LGBTQ+ students are avoiding campuses in Texas and other states that have introduced legislation that threatens them.
As Texas Republican lawmakers flood another legislative session with anti-LGBTQ+ bills, college-recruitment experts warn that one likely outcome is a brain drain on the state's college campuses.

Leelila Strogov — CEO of AtomicMind, an education technology company that prepares students for college admissions — told the Current that anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is swaying students from attending college in states they perceive to be threatening. Strogov she's never seen fear among LGBTQ+ students at such a high level.

"I think it's the worst I've seen in terms of ... these categorical proclamations of, 'I will not consider a school in any of these states,'" said Strogov, a 17-year industry veteran. "The playing field just keeps getting narrower, and now it just seems more narrow than ever — which schools and which states would even be remotely under consideration [for LGBTQ+ students]."

Last year, state lawmakers across the United States filed at least 340 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, according to advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign. Texas, led by Gov. Greg Abbott, and Florida, led by Gov. Ron Desantis, have been among the highest-profile of those states, frequently making national headlines with sweeping efforts to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

During this year's session of the Texas Legislature, lawmakers have so far filed 140 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, according to Equality Texas' online bill tracker. Among other things, lawmakers have introduced proposals to ban drag shows, limit trans students' access to school sports and cut off gender-affirming medical care.

Earlier this month, West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler prompted outrage and a First Amendment-related lawsuit when he canceled a drag show fundraiser set up by a campus LGBTQ+ group, asserting that it was degrading to women.

Eric Sherman, a counselor at New York-based college admissions counseling firm IvyWise echoed Strogov's assessment during recent comments to NBC News. He said 10% to 15% of the students he works with now flag campus climate for LGBTQ+ students as an issue of concern.

Data suggest the ramped-up rhetoric in Texas, Florida and other red states is having an effect on the mental and emotional wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth. According to 2021 poll the Trevor Project, 94% of LGBTQ+ youth reported that recent politics negatively impacted their mental health.

"By pushing away an entire demographic that is full of talented scholars, I do think conservative states are going to make their colleges less academically rigorous, which will negatively affect all students," Strogov said.

Texas State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, goes a step further. In comments to NBC News, she warned that the state's anti-LGBTQ+ climate could harm academic research, not to mention the broader economy.

"Our state is home to some of the top universities in the country, yet many GOP lawmakers are set on infringing on the rights and safety of the very students, faculty and staff that make up these world class institutions," Eckhardt's office said in a statement to NBC News.

"Texans have an uphill battle in advocating for simple equality," she added.

If LGBTQ+ students steer away from Texas campuses, Strogov warns that it will weaken the higher-ed experience for all students. College represents the first time many young people interact with those outside the peer group they grew up around — a valuable lesson that prepares them for life in a diverse nation and economy.

"If we're not fostering friendships across these varying groups, we are going backwards," Strogov said. "And if you're not welcoming, or if people aren't feeling welcome on campus, you're not going to have those friendships being forged, and the world's going to become a worse place rather than a better place."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Trump vows retribution at Waco rally: “I am your warrior, I am your justice”

By Robert Downen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Arizona.

San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

By Michael Karlis

Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.

Also in News

As Texas families deal with cut in SNAP benefits, San Antonio Food Bank braces for rising demand

By Brandon Rodriguez

The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday.

San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

By Michael Karlis

Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.

San Antonio resident and Hotel Rwanda inspiration Paul Rusesabagina to be freed from prison

By Michael Karlis

Paul Rusesabagina moved to Belgium following the Rwandan genocide. He relocated to San Antonio in 2008.

San Antonio City Council enacts new program aimed at punishing bad landlords

By Michael Karlis

Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, was escorted out of City Hall by SAPD last summer after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments. It's not immediately clear whether that complex would fall under the rules qualifying it for the city's new "bad actor" inspection program.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us