Texas' Buc-ees capitalizes on billboard typo, sells 'Hodwy' T-shirts

Buc-ee's claims Hodwy means "how did we" in Texan.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge Buc-ees went viral over the summer after commuters spotted a billboard that read "You had me at Hodwy" in Temple. - Instagram / bucees
Instagram / bucees
Buc-ees went viral over the summer after commuters spotted a billboard that read "You had me at Hodwy" in Temple.
Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee's is capitalizing on a spelling error that went viral over the summer by selling T-shirts emblazoned with a made-up word.

Over the summer, the quirky and beloved brand went viral after commuters spotted a billboard advertising a Buc-ee's location in Temple with the words "You had me at Hodwy," by the Express-News reports.

Rather than apologizing for the typo, Buc-ee's leaned in, turning the blunder into a source of profits. To that end, it's now selling "Hodwy" T-shirts.

The new shirts were first reported on by Lufkin-based radio station KICKS 105 and were spotted for sale at the Buc-ee's location in Madisonville, north of Houston.

A dictionary-style definition printed on the gray T-shirt humorously explains that "Hodwy" — that's pronounced "hodd'we," by the way — is just the Texas way to say "how did we." The writeup compares the term to phrases including "fixin' to" and "jeet yet."

"Hodwy go to Buc-ee's for a snack and stay for 2 hours," the T-shirt offers as an example.

Buc-ee's officials were unavailable for immediate comment on whether the shirts are currently for sale at the New Braunfels location, which is the chain's closest to San Antonio.

