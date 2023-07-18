Texas Democrats voice outrage at report state troopers pushed migrant kids back into Rio Grande

Gov. Greg Abbott, who made a hard-line immigration stance part of his 2022 reelection campaign, recently ordered buoys covered with razor wire placed in the Rio Grande River.

There is one person who has the power to stop Abbott.⁰⁰Stop him from deploying razor wire & medieval drowning devices designed to ensnare & mutilate. Stop every illegal thing he’s doing on the border that ends up killing human beings.

⁰Mr. President, we need you to act.