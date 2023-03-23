Texas food banks urge legislature to pass pair of bills to address hunger on college campuses

click to enlarge The Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar Today, Feeding Texas, called on the Texas Legislature to address the issue of hunger on college campuses.



On Wednesday, Feeding Texas — a group of 21 food banks across the state — called on the Texas Legislature to address the issue of hunger on college campuses through a pair of bills that would expand students' access to food aid.



State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, and State Rep. Armando Lucio Walle, D-Houston, filed companion bills in the Senate and House that would require the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to identify degree programs that are vocational or technical in nature, allowing enrolled students to receive SNAP benefits.



Generally, college students who attend more than half time are ineligible for SNAP benefits, the federal food-aid program commonly known as food stamps, unless they're able to obtain special waivers such as those proposed in SB 557 and HB 1501.





“Our workforce depends on students graduating with the skills and training they need to succeed,” West said in a statement.



Some 38% of students at two-year colleges experience hunger, according to #RealCollege, an annual survey of basic needs among U.S. college students. The survey also found that community college students cite an inability to afford basic needs as their top reason for not completing a collegiate education.



“College students should not have to choose between food and education,” Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole said. “The Legislature must act to ensure students can access the food assistance they need to finish their degrees and go on to gainful employment."

