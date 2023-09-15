Texas has dropped tens of thousands from Medicaid coverage due to processing delay

click to enlarge
Travis Poling
Elysse Adkins speaks to a Texas Health and Human Services advisor about her health coverage options at a San Antonio Food Bank event organized as the state began dumping people from the Medicaid rolls.
New data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission shows that the state has fallen behind processing Medicaid health insurance applications — likely leaving tens of thousands of Texans without coverage through no fault of their own.
The data show that Texas currently has a backlog of more than 54,000 Medicaid applications that were submitted in or before March. Meanwhile, a separate commission study found that nearly a quarter of Medicaid applications processed in August were substantially delayed.
Such long delays in Medicaid application processing can have grave health and financial consequences for families trying to navigate the healthcare system. Of the 770,000 Medicaid enrollees due for renewal in August, some 247,000 applications have not yet been processed, according to the HHSC numbers.
The current processing backlog also comes in the wake of Texas’ decision to begin dropping people whom it suspected had become ineligible for Medicaid from the program’s rolls over the summer. The state had automatically renewed residents' Medicaid coverage during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health experts warned
that some of the people dropped from the rolls may still be eligible for Medicaid due to problems with the state’s data. What’s more, experts cautioned that many people wouldn’t know that they were being dropped from the program and losing insurance coverage.
According to data collected by the health policy research group KFF, roughly 600,000 Medicaid
recipients under the age of 65 have lost their Medicaid insurance since June — and that some 85%
percent of those now-former Medicaid recipients are children.
That data suggest that children might also be disproportionately affected by the backlog in
Medicaid applications as well.
“Texas kids should not be stuck month after month waiting to find out if they can go see their
doctor,” Diana Forester, director of health policy at Texans Care for Children, said in an emailed
statement. “When kids are eligible for health insurance and their families have jumped through
every hoop the state puts in front of them, our state leaders need to make sure those applications
are processed on time so kids can go to the doctor or get their medications.”
Texas is already the most uninsured state in the country
. Nearly one in five residents go without any kind of medical coverage. Texas also is one of just ten states
that has not expanded its Medicaid
coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
