TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

Officials say the acquisition will ensure views of Hill Country from the top of the rock remain beautiful.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country. - Wikimedia Commons / gosdin
Wikimedia Commons / gosdin
Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, one of the Texas Hill Country's most popular hiking and camping destinations, is undergoing a massive expansion thanks to the state's acquisition of 630 additional acres.

The park announced the news in a recent Facebook post.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Commission approved the land purchase Aug. 22. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expansion, which will increase the park size by almost one-third, from 1,650 acres to 2,280.

There is not yet an official date for when the park's addition will be open to the public, however.

The Nature Conservancy of Texas first purchased the property from private landowner Charles Moss in 1978, according to the park's website. The nonprofit then sold the property to the state, which also purchased an additional three acres at that time.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area officially opened to the public that same year.

The site quickly became one of the most highly visited parks in the system, drawing more than 250,000 visitors annually.

A TPWD spokesperson told the Fredericksburg Standard that the latest land acquisition will ensure that the park's views of nature will remain unmarred by human development.

“This property will provide an expansion to recreational opportunities at the park while also protecting the delicate natural and cultural resources near Enchanted Rock, to include the night sky and Sandy Creek,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, this could help ensure the view of the Hill Country from on top of the rock remains beautiful and expansive and provides an opportunity to enhance the visitor experience."


KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New polls showing tight race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

Even if courts block Ken Paxton's 'election integrity' moves, the damage is already done

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting-rights groups argue Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal wrangling to ensure "election integrity" is designed to keep people away from the polls.

San Antonio mayor's zeal for Missions ballpark project not an ideal legacy

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions play ball at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio mayoral candidate lays out sweeping pro-restaurant platform

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos gives a speech during tenure as Texas Secretary of State.

San Antonio police lieutenant suspended for being 'wasted' and armed in hotel lobby

By Sanford Nowlin

A San Antonio Police Department vehicle parks on a downtown street.

San Antonio mayoral candidate lays out sweeping pro-restaurant platform

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos gives a speech during tenure as Texas Secretary of State.

Two San Antonio police officers suspended over use-of-force allegations

By Sanford Nowlin

The suspended SAPD officers are accused of using unnecessary force during separate arrests — one in December and another in March.

San Antonio mayor's zeal for Missions ballpark project not an ideal legacy

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions play ball at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us