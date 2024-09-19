Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

The park announced the news in a recent Facebook post.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Commission approved the land purchase Aug. 22. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expansion, which will increase the park size by almost one-third, from 1,650 acres to 2,280.
There is not yet an official date for when the park's addition will be open to the public, however.
The Nature Conservancy of Texas first purchased the property from private landowner Charles Moss in 1978, according to the park's website. The nonprofit then sold the property to the state, which also purchased an additional three acres at that time.
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area officially opened to the public that same year.
The site quickly became one of the most highly visited parks in the system, drawing more than 250,000 visitors annually.
A TPWD spokesperson told the Fredericksburg Standard that the latest land acquisition will ensure that the park's views of nature will remain unmarred by human development.
