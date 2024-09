Texas Hill Country's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is about to get way bigger

Wikimedia Commons / gosdin Enchanted Rock is one of the most popular and unique hikes in Texas Hill Country.





Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

“This property will provide an expansion to recreational opportunities at the park while also protecting the delicate natural and cultural resources near Enchanted Rock, to include the night sky and Sandy Creek,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, this could help ensure the view of the Hill Country from on top of the rock remains beautiful and expansive and provides an opportunity to enhance the visitor experience."

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, one of the Texas Hill Country's most popular hiking and camping destinations, is undergoing a massive expansion thanks to the state's acquisition of 630 additional acres.The park announced the news in a recent Facebook post The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Commission approved the land purchase Aug. 22. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expansion, which will increase the park size by almost one-third, from 1,650 acres to 2,280.There is not yet an official date for when the park's addition will be open to the public, however.The Nature Conservancy of Texas first purchased the property from private landowner Charles Moss in 1978, according to the park's website . The nonprofit then sold the property to the state, which also purchased an additional three acres at that time.Enchanted Rock State Natural Area officially opened to the public that same year.The site quickly became one of the most highly visited parks in the system, drawing more than 250,000 visitors annually.A TPWD spokesperson told the Fredericksburg Standard that the latest land acquisition will ensure that the park's views of nature will remain unmarred by human development.