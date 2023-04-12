Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Texas Historical Commission clears way for San Antonio to fell 48 trees at Brackenridge Park

Environmentalists and others have fought the plan for roughly a year, calling it excessive and damaging to wildlife.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 9:51 am

click to enlarge “It is clear to this committee that there is passion on both sides of the issue, and neither side will be happy with the decision,” THC Commissioner John L. Nau III said. - Photo by Brandon Rodriguez
Photo by Brandon Rodriguez
“It is clear to this committee that there is passion on both sides of the issue, and neither side will be happy with the decision,” THC Commissioner John L. Nau III said.
The Texas Historical Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve building permits for changes at Brackenridge Park, clearing the way for San Antonio to cut down dozens of trees in the historic green space.

The commissioners, who met at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, delayed a decision on the permits last month after residents argued that the city's tree-removal scheme was excessive. Environmentalists and others have fought the project for roughly a year, calling it excessive and damaging to both wildlife and the park.

Tuesday's vote sets the stage for city workers to fell 48 trees inside Brackenridge as part of a plan to stabilize a river bank and repair historic structures. Some environmental advocates maintain the removal is an actually an attempt to rid the public space of migratory birds.

During the meeting, Historical Commission Chairman John L. Nau III said his group's authority includes preservation of historic buildings on-site but doesn't extend to protecting trees.

“It is clear to this committee that there is passion on both sides of the issue, and neither side will be happy with the decision,” he said.

The city initially proposed cutting down 105 trees but reduced the number after waves of public backlash during the project's initial stages. Environmentalists and wildlife advocates argue the city has shown a lack of transparency about its plans from the beginning.

Although the number of affected trees has dwindled, six heritage trees with trunks exceeding 24 inches in diameter are still scheduled to be cut. Of the total trees slated for removal, 19 will be relocated elsewhere in the park.

“For those that advocate for zero impact, that is not a reality,” Nau said of the city plan.

After the meeting, which was closed to public comment, opponents of the city plan said they're not giving up on their efforts.

"It's not over. We still have the [Historic Design Review Commission] coming up," one environmental advocate told the Current. "The problem is that they are misinformed on what we actually wanted. We  didn't want to save every tree."

The city plan is part of the 2017 voter-approved city bond project that includes $7.7 million worth of improvement projects for Brackenridge.

