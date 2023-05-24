Texas Lege passes bill making it easier for residents to report owners of dangerous dogs

click to enlarge Screengrab / GoFundMe San Antonio resident Ramon Najera Jr. was killed in a February dog attack that made national headlines.

San Antonio and other large municipalities will soon have more tools available for investigating potentially dangerous dogs.Named for an 81-year-old veteran killed earlier this year in a San Antonio dog attack, the Ramon Najera Act will allow municipal animal-control entities to launch investigations into dogs who pose potential threats without requiring a witness affidavit.Repeat offenders whose dogs kill or injure someone also will face heightened penalties, including second-degree felony charges in cases where a dog causes someone's death."For me, it's not the last step but a first step for making the streets of San Antonio safer," said State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, one of the bill's sponsors. "We need to make it safer for people to report dangerous dogs without fear of retaliation."To Menéndez's point, the bill will protect the identity of people who report dangerous dogs anonymously out of fear of retribution from an owner. The city still would need to prove that a dog poses an actual threat before it can take action to take the animal or press charges against an owner, according to Menéndez.A pair of dogs attacked and killed veteran Najera in February, making national headlines. His wife and two others were also injured. The canines had bitten others before but the owners escaped penalties up to that point because no one had filed an affidavit with Animal Care Services, as required under existing law.State Rep. Liz Campos, D- San Antonio, authored the Ramon Najera Act, which received bipartisan support. If Gov. Greg Abbott signs the bill, it will become effective in September.