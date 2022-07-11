TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas officials agree to release surveillance footage from Uvalde mass shooting

The update comes as some lawmakers accuse the Texas Department of Public Safety of orchestrating a coverup.

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 3:55 pm

click to enlarge A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre. - COURTESY PHOTO / ADVANCED LAW ENFORCEMENT RAPID RESPONSE TRAINING CENTER
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.
Texas state and local officials have agreed to release surveillance footage from the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School in which 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman, ABC News reports.

The chairman of the special Texas House panel investigating the May 24 shooting, Texas State Rep. Dustin Burrows, assured the public that the video “would contain no graphic images or depictions of violence” during a hearing Monday in Austin, according to ABC's report.

“I can tell people all day long what it is I saw, the committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it’s very different to see it for yourself,” Burrows said during the hearing. “And we think that’s very important.”

Uvalde and state authorities been battered with criticism over their response to the shooting, and questions remain why police waited at least 77 minutes to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.

Elected officials including San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and, more recently, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughin have accused the Texas Department of Public Safety of orchestrating a coverup in the weeks after the shooting.

Burrows didn't specifically say when the surveillance from inside Robb Elementary School would be released to the public.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

By Tommy Escobar

Milo and Cheyenne are among the pets entered in San Antonio Pets Alive!'s new fundraising contest.

Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

San Antonio lands at No. 5 on new list of geekiest cities in the U.S.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops.

Understaffed, and under federal investigation, Texas juvenile detention system halts intake

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Detainees are moved from location to location within the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin on June 24, 2013.

Also in News

Hungary's right-wing authoritarian leader will speak at CPAC conference in Dallas next month

By Michael Karlis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in 2015.

Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

Understaffed, and under federal investigation, Texas juvenile detention system halts intake

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Detainees are moved from location to location within the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin on June 24, 2013.

How to get birth control and emergency contraception in Texas

By María Méndez, The Texas Tribune

Emergency contraceptives on display at a CVS pharmacy.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us