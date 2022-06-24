Texas progressives, abortion providers respond to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion-rights advocates said women across the U.S. will now face the reality that Texans have been living with since the passage of the state's so-called 'heartbeat bill.'

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge Women carry a banner through Downtown San Antonio during a protest defending abortion rights. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Women carry a banner through Downtown San Antonio during a protest defending abortion rights.
Texas progressive lawmakers and women' health providers condemned the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade while acknowledging that abortion access in much of the country will soon resemble that of the Lone Star State.

Women in Texas have been living under near-complete ban on abortion since the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature enacted Senate Bill 8 last year. Following the high court's decision, roughly half of U.S. states are expected to enact laws prohibiting the procedure.

"The impact of Texas Senate Bill 8 foreshadowed the dangerous consequences of the extreme abortion restrictions this ruling will allow," said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio. "The Supreme Court's action today will force women and girls to carry pregnancies that were conceived through rape and incest and empower extremists to persecute people who suffer a miscarriage or high-risk pregnancy that threatens their life."

Castro urged the U.S. Senate to codify abortion rights through the Women's Health Protection Act, which has already passed the U.S. House.

In Texas, all abortions, including those involving rape and incest, will be illegal in 30 days due to a so-called "trigger law" enacted by the GOP-controlled state legislature.

However, getting an abortion in Texas was already made far more difficult by SB 8, colloquially known as the "Heartbeat Act," which passed last year. The law made abortions in illegal in Texas once a heartbeat was detected in the womb. As a result, women in Texas seeking an abortion headed to other states and Mexico.

"The Texas six-week abortion ban has forced people to travel out of state for health care and carry pregnancies against their will — this is a preview of the chaos and harm to come as a result of [the Supreme Court] decision," said Diana Gómez, advocacy director for advocacy group Progress Texas.

In a joint statement, leaders from Planned Parenthood Texas reiterated Gómez's concern that women across the United States will now face reproductive-health hardships like those in Texas.

"Texans know all too well the reality of living in a post-Roe world," the statement said. "For more than nine months under S.B 8, Texans have been denied access to abortion in their own state and have been forced to continue a pregnancy, seek abortion outside the health care system, or travel hundreds or even thousands of miles if they can secure the funds, time off from work, child care, and transportation needed to access abortion out of state. Providers have been forced to turn away patients. It's heartbreaking and completely preventable."

Greg Casar, a former labor organizer and Democratic nominee for Texas's 35th Congressional District which includes downtown San Antonio, called on leaders to use public funds to help women receive reproductive health care.

"Our nation must take immediate action in response to this horrible decision by right-wing, Trump-appointed justices," Casar said in a press release. "We must immediately direct public funds and private donations to help people get abortion care outside of Texas, beginning in one month. We must push all district attorneys and police departments to not arrest or prosecute Texans under these draconian anti-abortion laws. And we must fight like hell to expand the Supreme Court and pass the Women's Health Protection Act. Texans will not stop fighting back, every day, until this horrific ruling is undone."

San Antonio pro-choice activists will protest the Supreme Court decision and Texas' soon-to-be enacted abortion ban at 6:30 p.m. Friday in front of the Federal Courthouse, 214 W. Nueva St.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

Trending

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, setting stage for Texas to ban abortion within 30 days

By Sanford Nowlin

Protesters take to San Antonio streets during a march this spring to protect abortion rights.

Texas leads the nation in fires, explosions and other serious incidents from natural gas pipelines

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas pipeline accidents incurred $116 million in damages from 2010 through 2021.

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

San Antonio City Council approves $31 million to help small businesses recover from pandemic

By Nina Rangel

Kitchen staff work at an independently owned San Antonio restaurant. City council on Thursday approved nearly $31 million in pandemic relief for local small businesses.

Also in News

Texas Republicans Ken Paxton and Ted Cruz take Twitter victory laps over court's abortion ruling

By Michael Karlis

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared June 24 a holiday to honor the "70 million lives" lost because of abortion.

More women will die if Texans don't speak up for women's bodies

By Shawna Hodgson, The Texas Observer

San Antonio women march in support of abortion rights earlier this year.

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, setting stage for Texas to ban abortion within 30 days

By Sanford Nowlin

Protesters take to San Antonio streets during a march this spring to protect abortion rights.

Texas leads the nation in fires, explosions and other serious incidents from natural gas pipelines

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas pipeline accidents incurred $116 million in damages from 2010 through 2021.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us