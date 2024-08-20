WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas ranks second-worst for women's equality in new study

Texas women's access to healthcare, jobs and political representation all dragged down the state's overall score.

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 10:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas can thank lack of access to healthcare for its low ranking on women's equality, according to WalletHub. - Wikimedia Commons / Lorie Shaull
Wikimedia Commons / Lorie Shaull
Texas can thank lack of access to healthcare for its low ranking on women's equality, according to WalletHub.
Texas ranked second-to-last in a new study analyzing all 50 U.S. states for women's equality. The findings were released Monday ahead of Women's Equality Day on August 26. 

The study, conducted by financial site WalletHub, analyzed each state by using 17 weighted metrics, including disparities between men and women in job security, healthcare access, poverty rates and advanced educational attainment.

Texas ranked slightly better than average on the earnings gap, work hours gap and entrepreneurship gap. However, it fell behind in political representation and unemployment rate.

The Lone Star State's most damning score, however, came in the Health & Education, where it ranked second-to-last. But since Texas women are more educated than Texas men, it's easy to zero in on health as the reason Texas ranked so low in the combined score.

Texas has the nation's highest rate of uninsured residents, and recent reports suggest women's health access has suffered since the state implemented an almost total ban on abortion care.

In a separate study released last month by the Commonwealth Fund, Texas ranked second-to-last for women's healthcare. Factors that contributed to the ranking included a lack of access to healthcare services and one of the highest rates of maternal mortality. The only state that performed worse overall in the Commonwealth Fund study was Mississippi.

According to WalletHub's findings, the only state that ranks worse for women's equality overall is Utah, which landed dead last in both the Workplace Environment and the Health & Education categories.

The top five states overall for women's equality are Hawaii, California, Minnesota, Maine and New Mexico, according to the WalletHub analysis.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Austin police are looking for a serial killer, and it's not the 'Rainey Street Ripper'

By Michael Karlis

Austin police are adamant that this serial killer is not connected to the string of mysterious drownings at Lady Bird Lake in recent years.

San Antonio ISD invites public to give input on fate of closed campuses

By Michael Karlis

The SAISD Board of Trustees in a 5-2 vote in May opted to close 15 schools and merge three others as part of a controversial "rightsizing plan."

Free speech groups challenge Texas law requiring parental consent for kids’ social media

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas is part of a growing number of states attempting to regulate how social media companies moderate their content.

San Antonio boy makes final round of USA Mullet Championships

By Stephanie Koithan

Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships.

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

Texas A&M San Antonio opens new rec center, residence hall in major expansion

By Adam Doe

Texas A&M's new Student Recreation Center is one of the new facilities christened at the campus.

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us