Texas ranks second-worst for women's equality in new study

The study, conducted by financial site WalletHub, analyzed each state by using 17 weighted metrics, including disparities between men and women in job security, healthcare access, poverty rates and advanced educational attainment.
Texas ranked slightly better than average on the earnings gap, work hours gap and entrepreneurship gap. However, it fell behind in political representation and unemployment rate.
The Lone Star State's most damning score, however, came in the Health & Education, where it ranked second-to-last. But since Texas women are more educated than Texas men, it's easy to zero in on health as the reason Texas ranked so low in the combined score.
Texas has the nation's highest rate of uninsured residents, and recent reports suggest women's health access has suffered since the state implemented an almost total ban on abortion care.
In a separate study released last month by the Commonwealth Fund, Texas ranked second-to-last for women's healthcare. Factors that contributed to the ranking included a lack of access to healthcare services and one of the highest rates of maternal mortality. The only state that performed worse overall in the Commonwealth Fund study was Mississippi.
The top five states overall for women's equality are Hawaii, California, Minnesota, Maine and New Mexico, according to the WalletHub analysis.
