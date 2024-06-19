SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Texas residents are among the nation's biggest complainers, study finds

According to the survey, Texas is the U.S. state with the eighth-highest number of complainers.

By on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 10:45 am

One in three people have cut off relationships with chronic complainers, according to the study.
Unsplash+
One in three people have cut off relationships with chronic complainers, according to the study.
Texas, famous for its big hats, big hair and even bigger portions, is now apparently known for something else: big complaints.

A recent survey by online language-learning marketplace Preply ranked Texas as the U.S. state with the eighth-highest number of complainers.

For the report, researchers surveyed residents of every state on how often they complain and what they tend to complain about. Points were awarded based on complaint frequency and variety, then averaged for each state. Finally, scores were adjusted to a 0 to 100 scale, with 100 indicating the most complaints.

Texas earned a whiny 91.86 complaint score, with 100% of residents complaining about skyrocketing prices. Texans' other frequent grumbles include bad driving (96%), parents (75%) and, of course, politics (79%).

Leading the pack of complainers were Mississippi (99.77), Alabama (98.38) and Nevada (96.94). The states with the least complainers were Georgia (80.65), Oregon (81.12) and Connecticut (81.91).

The top complaints nationwide were about costs, driving and the quality of things.

The report also revealed a downside to letting off all that steam: one in three people have cut off relationships with chronic complainers. What's more, nearly one in four Americans said they wish they could never hear another political complaint again.

In comments provided along with Preply's study, language expert Sylvia Johnson suggested that people pay attention to others' reactions before they continue venting.

"Do they seem disinterested, uncomfortable, or impatient?" Johnson asked. "These can be signs that your complaints may be dominating or alienating the conversation."

About negative conversations, Johnson added, "Do you naturally discuss problems and grievances more than positive experiences or solutions? If you find yourself complaining more often than not, it could suggest you are complaining excessively."

June 12, 2024

