Texas residents voice concerns on social media about Universal Studios' new Frisco theme park

One social media user tweeted that Dallas-Fort Worth is 'turning into the new California.'

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge The Texas park will be 97 acres, significantly smaller than the Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles. - Wikimedia Commons / Csiiiyu
Wikimedia Commons / Csiiiyu
The Texas park will be 97 acres, significantly smaller than the Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles.
Universal Studios' plan to open a Texas theme park is getting mixed reactions on social media.

On Wednesday, Universal unveiled plans for a 97-acre theme park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. Mark Woodbury, head honcho of the entertainment giant's parks division, said during a press conference that the attraction will include "four to five themed lands" and a 300-room, on-property hotel, MySA reports.

Although the park will be smaller than Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles, officials said it will "carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."

Some Texas residents expressed excitement online about the prospect of yet another entertainment complex coming to the state. Others raised concerns about the development's effect on living costs and traffic in the area.
Some Twitter users argued that Frisco simply doesn't need a Universal Studios, and user @jctorres43 cautioned that the park would turn the Metroplex into "the new California."
Despite residents' concerns, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the Universal attraction will be a "great boost for jobs and tourism in North Texas."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs set to break NBA attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome, originally configured to accommodate 65,000, was adjusted due to the high demand for Friday's game.

Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia

By Michael Karlis

This replica brass bell is among the items included in the auction.

Gas leak at San Antonio's high-end Hotel Emma sends 15 to hospital

By Michael Karlis

Hotel Emma first opened in 2015 and is one of the few 5-star-hotels in San Antonio.

Regulators give San Antonio's USAA Bank another poor review, citing problems with auto loans

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Also in News

San Antonio small businesses say city grants to cover construction losses don't go far enough

By Sanford Nowlin

Many businesses along the St. Mary's Strip are inaccessible by car or sidewalk, and completion of the construction work is still months away.

San Antonio Spurs set to break NBA attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome, originally configured to accommodate 65,000, was adjusted due to the high demand for Friday's game.

Regulators give San Antonio's USAA Bank another poor review, citing problems with auto loans

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

San Antonio approves grants for businesses along St. Mary's Strip, other construction zones

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo speaks with St. Mary's Strip business owners during a tense meeting last year.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us