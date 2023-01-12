Texas residents voice concerns on social media about Universal Studios' new Frisco theme park

On Wednesday, Universal unveiled plans for a 97-acre theme park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. Mark Woodbury, head honcho of the entertainment giant's parks division, said during a press conference that the attraction will include "four to five themed lands" and a 300-room, on-property hotel, MySA reports.
Although the park will be smaller than Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles, officials said it will "carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."
Some Texas residents expressed excitement online about the prospect of yet another entertainment complex coming to the state. Others raised concerns about the development's effect on living costs and traffic in the area.
Dallas is getting too crowded also, that Universal Studios is gonna add so much more traffic on the north side and Frisco already is busy.— Andres Iglesias © (@DreStiles) January 12, 2023
Some Twitter users argued that Frisco simply doesn't need a Universal Studios, and user @jctorres43 cautioned that the park would turn the Metroplex into "the new California."
Frisco about to be even more expensive now with this park they are about to build 😒— Corinne Beasley (@corinne_thians) January 11, 2023
a universal studio not needed in frisco 😭— Deb🫶🏾 (@vibewdeborah) January 12, 2023
Despite residents' concerns, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the Universal attraction will be a "great boost for jobs and tourism in North Texas."
With Universal Studios opening up in Frisco,Dallas Fort Worth area is turning into the new California 😒😒— JC Torres (@jctorres43) January 12, 2023
