Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, activists blast lawmakers' inaction on guns

'Congratulations, you just told every single Texan and every single visitor to Texas that you don’t give a damn about the families of Uvalde,' one advocate said.

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 2:39 pm

click to enlarge At a Tuesday press event, Manuel Rizo blasts Texas lawmakers' inability to pass common-sense gun reforms. - Screenshot / THR Video Player
Screenshot / THR Video Player
At a Tuesday press event, Manuel Rizo blasts Texas lawmakers' inability to pass common-sense gun reforms.
Gun-control advocates joined State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, at the Texas Capitol to condemn lawmakers' inaction on a bill that would have raised the minimum age required to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, championed the proposal and a raft of other gun reforms. He's argued the measures are necessary after last year's massacre at Robb Elementary School, in which a shooter claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Families of those who died at Robb repeatedly pressed the Texas Legislature to pass a proposal this session raising the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles.

“Congratulations, you just told every single Texan and every single visitor to Texas that you don’t give a damn about the families of Uvalde,” Manuel Rizo said at Tuesday's live-streamed gathering. Rizo is loved one of Jackie Cazares, 9, who died at Robb Elementary.

Despite the efforts of Gutierrez and others, no serious gun reform legislation saw debate in the Republican-controlled legislature this session. Earlier this month, a House committee advanced the bill raising the age limit to buy semi-automatic rifles, but leaders in the chamber left it off the calendar ahead of a vital deadline.

“The fact is that we are leaving here without any particular legislation, which is disgusting,” Gutierrez said during Tuesday's presser. He said his Republican colleagues should be ashamed of themselves for killing off gun reforms during the session, which comes to a close Monday.

