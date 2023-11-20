Texas State University to host presidential debate next year

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2024, and will be the first of four scheduled for the general election.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said. - Shutterstock / University of College
Shutterstock / University of College
Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said.
Texas State University in San Marcos will host the first of four scheduled general election presidential debates next year, according to school officials.

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2024, and will make Texas State the first Lone Star State location to host a presidential debate, officials also said. In a statement, the school pointed out that it's the only Texas university with a president as an alumnus: Lyndon B. Johnson, who gradated in 1930.

“It’s fitting that the only university in Texas to graduate a U.S. president will be the first university in Texas to host a presidential debate,” Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall said in the statement. “This is an exciting time at Texas State, and we can’t wait to showcase our great university before a global audience.”

Jack Martin, a distinguished Texas state alumnus who also once chaired the Texas State University System Board of Regent, will helm the school's presidential debate committee and coordinate fundraising.

