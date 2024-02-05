Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Texas taxpayers have so far paid $124 million for Abbott's migrant bus trips

Gov. Greg Abbott's program has sent 100,000 migrants from border communities to Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles.

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 8:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border security during a Sunday press event in Eagle Pass. - Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border security during a Sunday press event in Eagle Pass.
Texas has spent more than $124 million in taxpayer money sending buses full of migrants to Democrat-led cities, Austin TV station KXAN reports, citing state records.

Under a polarizing program Gov. Greg Abbott launched nearly two years ago, Texas has dispatched more than 100,000 migrants in its border communities to cities such as Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia, documents obtained by KXAN. The Republican governor started the bus trips as part of Operation Lone Star, his $10 billion immigration crackdown that's so far shown little sign of deterring border crossings.

As of Jan. 10, Texas has sent 2,245 buses containing an average of 45 migrants each from the border, according to KXAN's number crunching. During an April 2022 press conference in the first weeks of the program Abbott said some of the buses carried as few as nine people.

KXAN parent Nexstar obtained the documents through a public information request to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the governor's initiative.

So far, Texas taxpayers have shouldered 99.6% of the busing operation's total cost, according to KXAN. That money is coming from funds already appropriated by the state legislature for Operation Lone Star.

The governor set up an online donation page to help pay for the busing program, but as of Dec. 31, it's only generated a little more than $460,000, according to the state's Operation Lone Star information portal.

Most of the state payments made under Abbott's busing program have been made to Wynne Transportation LLC, while a few others have gone to Transportation Management Services Inc., KXAN reports.

While migrants who board the buses do so on a voluntary basis, immigrant aid groups said Texas deliberately gets in the way of their work to provide help once the buses reach their destinations. What's more, a whistleblower late last year described unsanitary conditions on the vehicles, including toilets overflowing with human waste.

Further, Texas has faced criticism for dropping off migrants in potentially dangerous conditions, including in 18-degree weather in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home and in Los Angeles as Tropical Storm Hilary brought torrential rainfall and flash floods to the area.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Far-right conspiracy theories rule at Dripping Springs' 'Take Back Our Border' rally

By Michael Karlis

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and psychedelic guitarist turned right-wing activist Ted Nugent jump on stage at the Dripping Springs border rally on Thursday.

TxDOT cancels weekend work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

By Sanford Nowlin

A TxDOT worker directs traffic at a construction project.

Eagle Pass residents say right-wing convoy, not migrants, making border town unsafe

By Michael Karlis

Organizers sell merchandise as the "Take Our Border Back" convoy stopped Thursday for a rally in Dripping Springs.

San Antonio's H-E-B tied in ranking as nation's best grocery chain

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B got high marks on its product value and the popularity of its food labels.

Also in News

Here’s why COVID-19 isn’t seasonal so far

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Some recent data suggest that, for now, COVID-19 may be a year-round problem, driven more by human behavior and immunity levels than weather patterns.

TxDOT cancels weekend work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

By Sanford Nowlin

A TxDOT worker directs traffic at a construction project.

Nacho Estrada, Texas Border Convoy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio's H-E-B tied in ranking as nation's best grocery chain

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B got high marks on its product value and the popularity of its food labels.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us