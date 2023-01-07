Texas woman kidnapped after meeting with man she connected with on Bumble dating app

Wikimedia Commons / Santeri Viinamaki
Zachary Mills, 21, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, and is currently under house arrest.
A Houston man is facing charges that he kidnapped and tortured a woman for five days after they met through a popular dating app, CBS News reports
.
A woman from the Houston suburb of Spring met up with 21-year-old Zachary Mills on Christmas Eve after connecting on the Bumble app, the news organization reports, citing police information. The date turned into a nightmare after she agreed to go to Mills' apartment, according to authorities.
The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, denied Mills' repeated sexual advances, according to CBS News. Police said he then beat her with a screwdriver, denied her food and water and wouldn't allow her to leave.
The woman escaped Dec. 29 after Mills left the apartment to visit his father, according to authorities. She told the first people she saw what had happened and was transported to a Houston-area hospital.
Mills now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, according to the story. He was released on $50,000 bond and was placed on house arrest.
