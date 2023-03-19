Texas workers are owed $13.8 billion in unpaid overtime, according to study

On average, Texas workers clocked 2.6 hours per week of unpaid overtime last year.

By on Sun, Mar 19, 2023 at 10:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Increased murkiness around the idea of “free time" could contribute to the problem. - Unsplash / Joshua Olsen
Unsplash / Joshua Olsen
Increased murkiness around the idea of “free time" could contribute to the problem.

Hardworking Texans aren't getting compensated for their labor, according to a new study. Beyond that, they're lagging other states in being able to collect what they owe on their paychecks.

Last year, Texas workers on average clocked 2.6 hours per week of unpaid overtime, according to a wage analysis by the law firm Bisnar Chase. The national average was 2.1 hours of unpaid overtime.

When the number of exempt workers is fractured into the equation, then recalculated as an annual rate, the collective amount owed to Texas workers is a staggering $13.9 billion, the data crunching shows.

That shorting of paychecks comes despite state and federal laws ensuring overtime pay. Those positions earning more than $35,000 per year are often “misclassified” into being exempt from overtime, according to Bisnar Chase.

Further, increased murkiness around the idea of “free time" could contribute to the problem, Bisnar Chase managing partner Brian Chase said.

“Free time is now something that is expected to be given up to one's employer," Chase said in an emailed statement. "The recent trend of working from home due to the pandemic has exacerbated situation, as unpaid overtime has become a widespread and accepted norm."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

As of Friday morning, the Rodriguez family had raised more than $5,000 to help cover medical expenses sustained from the falling tree branch.

Marijuana and abortion will be on the ballot in San Antonio, Texas Supreme Court rules

By Michael Karlis

Act4SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas has fired back at critics of the Justice Charter, including City Attorney Andy Segovia and SAPOA President Danny Diaz.

San Antonio rental prices rise 7% as interest rates push residents out of the housing market

By Michael Karlis

The average price of a two bedroom apartment in San Antonio rose to $1,430 this month, a 4.4% increase from last March.

LULAC demands investigation of death of yet another Latina soldier at Texas' Ft. Hood

By Nina Rangel

Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Ft. Hood Monday, March 13.

Also in News

Abortion training in Texas is vanishing

By Calli McMurray, The Texas Observer

A recent study found that Texas' law endangered the lives of patients with high-risk pregnancies and created confusion for clinicians trying to provide for their care.

This rancher doesn’t want a border wall on his land. He fears Texas will build it anyway.

By Samantha Aguilar, The Texas Tribune

Joseph Hein at his 580-acre ranch on the Webb and Zapata county line on Feb. 15. Hein breeds horses at his ranch, but he fears that if the border wall is built through a portion of his land, it will restrict access to the Rio Grande, which will likely force him to sell his horses.

LULAC demands investigation of death of yet another Latina soldier at Texas' Ft. Hood

By Nina Rangel

Army Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Ft. Hood Monday, March 13.

Texas Republicans push bills that would strip cities of ability to pass worker-protection ordinances

By Sanford Nowlin

Labor and progressive groups rally in San Antonio in 2018 during their push to get paid sick leave on the ballot.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us