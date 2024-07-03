SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

These San Antonio restaurants are giving away free food on July Fourth

Promotions in celebration of America's independence include free donuts, pizzas and more.

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge Fireworks light up the night sky in San Antonio. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Fireworks light up the night sky in San Antonio.
The Fourth of July is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate America's independence — and keep your mind off of anything related to politics — than free stuff?

To that end, a whole mass of chain restaurants' San Antonio locations are giving away food in celebration of Independence Day. Let's take a look:

Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme is giving away free glazed donuts on July Fourth  — with no purchase necessary. All you have to do is show up wearing red, white and blue, which shouldn't be too hard, right? Krispy Kreme has four San Antonio locations.

Wendy's
 In celebration of Independence Day, people who make at least a $5 purchase at any Wendy's location between July 1 and 7 will receive a free Frosty shake. Frosty flavors currently on sale at the burger chain include chocolate and orange creamsicle.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken
 Those craving something spicy on the nation's birthday are in luck. Popeyes is giving away six boneless chicken wings through July 14 to customers who spend more than $10 at participating locations.

Papa John's Pizza
 Nothing is more American than pizza — sorry, Italy. Papa John's is giving away a free medium one-topping pizza between July 4 and 7 to customers who become a member of the chain's reward program.

Jimmy John's
 The sandwich chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on its new spicy Firecracker Wrap on July 4 as part of its Freaky Fast Rewards loyalty program. The wrap features turkey, salami and ghost pepper cheese along with crushed firecracker chips, peppers, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and oil and vinegar in a red jalapeño tortilla. Did we mention it's spicy?

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

