Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in her apartment

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos are all in custody following Friday morning's shooting.

“The shooting officers' actions were not consistent with SAPD’s policy and training,” Police Chief William McManus said

a Friday

news conference. “They placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force which was not reasonable given all circumstances as we now understand them.

Three San Antonio police officers face murder charges after gunning down a woman early Friday in her own South Side apartment.duringnight

Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos are in custody and have been suspended from SAPD without pay, McManus said. The men were on the force for 14, 5 and 2 years, respectively.



McManus said the woman, 46-year-old Melissa Perez, was having a "mental health crisis" when officers arrived at her apartment on the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Police received a call that Perez had cut wires to the complex's fire alarm system, which McManus described as a felony count of criminal mischief.



After officers asked Perez to come to their patrol car, she fled into her apartment, according to the chief's account. More police arrived at the scene as officers tried to urge her to come outside and speak with them.



One group of police positioned themselves outside Perez's front door while Flores, Alejandro and Villalobos went to her back patio, according to the chief.



While still in her apartment, Perez swung a hammer at the back window and broke it, McManus said. One officer opened fire but it didn't appear the bullet struck her, the chief added.



When Perez approached the window again, still holding the hammer, all three men fired on her, according to McManus. She was struck at least twice and was reported dead at the scene, he said.



McManus said both the department and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Civil Rights Division reviewed the case before charges were filed against the officers.

