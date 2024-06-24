WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Three Texas cities, including San Antonio, are among those with the worst drivers

San Antonio ranks high on the list due to the number of fatal accidents here caused by distracted drivers.

By on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 11:41 am

The new study by Forbes Advisor looked at a variety of metrics to determine which cities have the worst drivers.
Shutterstock / Theerani lerdsri
The new study by Forbes Advisor looked at a variety of metrics to determine which cities have the worst drivers.
The Lone Star State comes out on top once again. This time for its horrible driving.

A Forbes Advisor study found that three Texas cities rank among the nation's top 15 for bad drivers. Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio ranked at Nos. 6, 9 and 12, respectively. El Paso barely missed the cutoff, coming in at No. 20.

The study analyzed the nation's 50 most populated cities, employing metrics such as the number of fatal accidents per 100,000 residents, number of fatal accidents involving a drunk driver or distracted driver, fatal accidents involving speeding and the number of people killed in fatal crashes. Researchers drew their data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool, accounting for data from 2017 to 2021.

Playing a key part in Dallas' dismal showing was its ranking as the No. 3 U.S. city for fatal accidents involving drunk drivers, and Fort Worth landed at sixth place for the same metric. Meanwhile, San Antonio ranks as the city with the third-most fatal accidents involving distracted drivers.

Bad driving isn't just dangerous, according to the Forbes analysis. It's also bad for motorists' pocketbooks.

“A car accident might only last a few moments, but the financial aftermath can stick with you for years. The national average car insurance rate increase is 45% after an accident with property damage, and 47% for causing an accident that results in injuries," Insurance Analyst Jason Metz said of the study.

Other violations that don't involve damage or injury, such as running stop signs or texting and driving will also raise insurance rates, according to Metz. The best way to secure the lowest rates is to maintain a clean driving record.

As the Fourth of July approaches, it's important to bear in mind the holiday week is notorious for dangerous driving, Forbes experts also warned. In one four-year period there were 2,228 traffic crash fatalities during the Independence Day holiday week alone.

The full report is available online.

