Tornado touches down in San Antonio during morning commute

X / @jf4jack Images of the tornado that reportedly touched down in San Antonio on Thursday morning as seen from the Embassy Suites downtown.

Joint Base San Antonio weather has confirmed a brief, very weak tornado touched down on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston around 8 a.m. this morning. There are no reported injuries, but downed trees and some damage to vehicles have been reported. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) October 26, 2023

San Antonio tornado this morning. Damage in Terrell Hills. pic.twitter.com/HachkcVEPy — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) October 26, 2023

8:15am 10/25/23: Just received this video from I-35 near 281. Possible, very brief tornado in San Antonio. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/X2acQvZ3pT — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) October 26, 2023

This morning a tornado was seen on live TV over the San Antonio Zoo area. We want to let the community and zoo lovers know that all the animals and staff are safe and secure and that we did not suffer any damage. pic.twitter.com/Z0A0YJeC4W — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) October 26, 2023

Estimated rainfall amounts just through 7am this morning are shown below. Measured amounts in excess of 7.5" were reported in western Llano County. Full rundown of rainfall measurements through early this morning are here: https://t.co/Xmmzfmub3s pic.twitter.com/WS5EPwrU6d — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 26, 2023