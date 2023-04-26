Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Twitter users mock real-estate report that gives impression San Antonio is suburb of Austin

Despite San Antonio's bigger population, the report by Realtor.com describes it as a town 'just outside of Austin.'

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio, a city of nearly 1.5 million people, is located some 70 miles from Austin. - Shutterstock / bobby20
Shutterstock / bobby20
San Antonio, a city of nearly 1.5 million people, is located some 70 miles from Austin.
Twitter is heaping ridicule on an online report from Realtor.com that gives the false impression that San Antonio is a suburb of Austin.

The report, published Tuesday, analyzed national trends in home prices, comparing the current downturn in the real estate market to that of 2006. It correctly noted a recent price drop in San Antonio, but offered a questionable explanation of where the city is located — not to mention how big it is compared to Texas' capital city.

"Prices dropped 10% in San Antonio, TX, just outside of Austin," the author o of the Realtor.com study noted.

In reality, San Antonio — a city of nearly 1.5 million people — is some 70 miles from Austin, a city with a considerably smaller population. Twitter user Evan Sutton wasted little time in pointing that out.

"That's like saying 'San Francisco, just outside of Sacramento' or 'Portland, just outside of Salem,'" Sutton tweeted. "Absolutely comical. Unless your main audience is douchebags and hipsters, in which case carry on with your dumb shit."
Other Twitter users joined fun.

"Chicago, a small township just across the state line from Gary," Twitter user Matt Hicks chimed in.

"New York City, just outside Albany," Tony Choi commented.

The gaffe is reminiscent of a 2021 New York Times story that described New Braunfels — a city less than a half hour from San Antonio that boasts a population of nearly 100,000 — as "remote."

After being ridiculed online and by local media, the New York Times changed the headline of that article — twice — first calling New Braunfels an "outlying" town, then evolving the headline to simply calling it a "Texas town," according to the Express-News.

