Two indicted former San Antonio police officers slapped with indefinite suspensions

An investigators accused the officers of repeatedly punching a suspect.
Two former San Antonio police officers indicted in December on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant have received indefinite suspensions, the equivalent of a firing, KSAT reports
The terminations of Carlos Castro and Thomas Villarreal were included in SAPD's May disciplinary records obtained by the TV station. Although both men have appealed their removal from the force to a third-party arbitrator, the disciplinary action is expected to make their case more difficult, according to KSAT.
A Bexar County grand jury indicted Castro and Villarreal
in late 2021, roughly two years after they were accused of breaking open a suspect's door and repeatedly punching the man, who was wanted on suspicion of evading arrest and drug possession.
Citing disciplinary records, KSAT reports the officers worried the suspect might reach for a weapon, so they struck him with their fists. The pair had the man's blood on their bodies following the incident, according to records cited in the story.
Both Castro and Villarreal are free on bond as they await trial, KSAT reports, citing Bexar County records.
