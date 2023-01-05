Two San Antonio police officers on administrative duty after shooting armed man at West Side hotel

click to enlarge
Screen grab / SAPD Facebook
San Antonio Police Chief speaks to reporters outside the Luxury Inn on Jan. 4 following a shooting by two police officers.
Two San Antonio police officers are on administrative duty after shooting and critically wounding a 44-year-old man at a West Side hotel Wednesday night, according to Police Chief William McManus
.
McManus told reporters that the officers, who haven't been publicly identified, responded to a call about an armed man threatening people at the Luxury Inn at 1404 Culebra Road near Woodlawn Lake. However, the pair initially left the scene after failing to find the suspect.
The officers were summoned to the hotel a second time after receiving a call about a man "arguing and waving a gun around," according to the chief. Witnesses told the two, on their arrival, that the man had since returned to a room on the property.
Officers knocked on the room's door and the suspect greeted them with a gun, prompting the pair to open fire. The suspect, who also hasn't been publicly identified, was hit multiple times in the torso and transported to a local hospital.
The man was in critical condition as of Wednesday night, McManus said.
The officers, both six-year veterans of the department, are on administrative duty pending an investigation by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, the chief said.
McManus told reporters he's not yet seen the body-cam footage of the incident.
Wednesday's shooting comes the same week SAPD officer Miguel Leal, who was suspended in spring of 2020 for failing to file incident reports, was put on administrative leave
after firing at a car-theft suspect in November.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter