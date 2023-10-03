BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Two San Antonio resorts top Condé Nast's list of best in the Southwest

La Cantera Resort & Spa took the top spot, while the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country came in at No. 2.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's the second time since 2017 that San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa took the title as the best resort in the region. - Instagram / La Cantera Resort & Spa
Instagram / La Cantera Resort & Spa
It's the second time since 2017 that San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa took the title as the best resort in the region.
Two San Antonio resorts topped magazine Condé  Nast Traveler's list of the best resorts in the American Southwest in its 2023 Readers Choice Awards.

In the survey released Tuesday, readers named La Cantera Resort & Spa the best resort in the Southwest, awarding it an overall score of 99.13. It's the second time since 2017 that La Cantera has received the honor.

Meanwhile, the J.W Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa took the No. 2 spot in this year's rankings with a score of 99.04.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers responded to surveys rating their travel experiences. The full list of winners of this year's awards are available online.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

Historic downtown San Antonio bridges to close, undergo repairs for 2 months

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kayakers boat beneath a downtown bridge.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar loses car, sushi dinner, iPad in D.C. carjacking

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio.

San Antonio ranks as a top U.S. city for gamers, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

A man plays games on his PC.

Also in News

Texas Republicans stuck with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but it wasn’t enough to save him

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at a news conference at a GOP event in McAllen on Nov. 6, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar loses car, sushi dinner, iPad in D.C. carjacking

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio.

‘They just tried to scare us’: Anti-abortion centers teach sex ed inside some Texas public schools

By Sarah Butrymowicz and Caroline Preston, The Hechinger Report

‘They just tried to scare us’: Anti-abortion centers teach sex ed inside some Texas public schools

DPS still avoiding a public reckoning on Uvalde Massacre

By Jason Buch, The Texas Observer

Robb Elementary School was the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us