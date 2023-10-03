Two San Antonio resorts top Condé Nast's list of best in the Southwest

click to enlarge
It's the second time since 2017 that San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa took the title as the best resort in the region.
Two San Antonio resorts topped magazine Condé Nast Traveler's
list of the best resorts in the American Southwest in its 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
In the survey released Tuesday, readers named La Cantera Resort & Spa the best resort in the Southwest, awarding it an overall score of 99.13. It's the second time since 2017 that La Cantera has received the honor.
Meanwhile, the J.W Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa took the No. 2 spot in this year's rankings with a score of 99.04.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler
readers responded to surveys rating their travel experiences. The full list of winners of this year's awards are available online
.
