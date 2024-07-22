SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

University of Texas at San Antonio alum wins Peacock's Love Island reality TV show

Serena Page and the boyfriend she ended up with via the show will split its $100,000 cash prize.

By on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 2:01 pm

click to enlarge Season 6 Love Island winner Serena Page graduated from UTSA in 2022. - Instagram / serenaapagee
Instagram / serenaapagee
Season 6 Love Island winner Serena Page graduated from UTSA in 2022.
A UTSA alum and Texas native is grabbing headlines after winning the latest season of Love Island, the Peacock streaming service reality show.
On Sunday, Roadrunner Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, the boyfriend she met as part of Love Island, were crowned winners of the program's Season 6. They'll split a $100,000 cash prize.

Love Island drops photogenic young men and women onto an island, where they must couple up or get booted off. Participants can also be sent home if they don't earn enough votes from viewers.

Think of as a dating gameshow mashed up with American Idol and Survivor.

Page graduated from UTSA in May 2022 and has since moved to LA, where she works as a media planner, according to her Instagram page and Peacock bio info. Meanwhile, Beckham is the younger brother of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and works as a model and refueling planes at an airport, according to Peacock.

Page and Beckham's onscreen romance was full of twists and turns. They caught each other's eye in the first few episodes, but the UTSA grad initially rejected Beckham's romantic overtures. He didn't give up, though. Beckham managed to break out of the friend zone, only to end up in hot water after messing around with another female contestant.

In the end, Page and Beckham worked through the trials and tribulations of love and wound up together.

All 37 episodes of Love Island's Season 6 are now streaming.

