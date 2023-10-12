U.S. Rep. Chip Roy among Republicans refusing to support Scalise's speaker bid

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has a history of stirring shit up.
Leave it to Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy to continue sowing chaos in Washington.
Roy is one of two Texas Republicans in the U.S. House to say they'll vote against U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, after he won the party's nomination to become the next House speaker, the Texas Tribune reports
. Combined with the votes of other far-right holdouts, Roy and Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, could prevent Scalise from taking on that role, according to Tribune.
The House has been without a speaker since hard-right Republicans engineered the ouster of fellow GOP member Kevin McCarthy a week ago. A stalemate over who will serve as his successor would prevent the body from moving ahead on legislation as a crisis widens in the Middle East and Congress faces a new deadline to keep the government funded.
During his five years in the House, Roy has built a brand as a bomb thrower more interested in disrupting than governing. During a 2021 meeting with a conservative group, the Austin-based congressman was captured on tape
saying he wants “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” in Washington.
The House recessed Wednesday without a vote for a new speaker. It's unclear whether either Scalise or U.S. Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio, who's also seeking the speakership, can pull in the 217 votes needed to overcome Democrats' opposition.
