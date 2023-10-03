BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar loses car, sushi dinner, iPad in D.C. carjacking

The congressman, whose district includes San Antonio, was unharmed, and police later found the car.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 9:36 am

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose South Texas district includes part of San Antonio, was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in Washington, D.C., according to media reports.

Three armed robbers stole the congressman’s car while he was parking near the Capitol Building, Jacob Hochberg, Cuellar's chief of staff, said in a statement supplied to the Texas Tribune. The congressman was unharmed in the incident, and police later recovered his vehicle.

Cuellar's sushi dinner, phone and iPad were also stolen in the the robbery, CNN reports. It's unclear whether the food and electronic devices were recovered along with the car.

U.S. Capitol Police and D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department are working to track down the three suspects, all of whom are believed to be male, according to press reports.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

