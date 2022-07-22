U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar unveils $250,000 grant to offer legal help to South Texas low-income families

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is up for re-election in November after narrowly defeating challenger Jessica Cisneros during the Democratic primaries.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio, has teamed up with the Legal Services Corporation to assist low-income South Texas families with legal issues arising from 2021's Winter Storm Uri.The Legal Services Corporation, established by Congress to help fund legal aid assistance, is providing a $250,000 to Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, a nonprofit helping working-class families with free legal services.“Winter Storm Uri devastated many South Texas communities, and since then, I have been working diligently to shore up our infrastructure and services to ensure that our community is prepared for severe weather events,” said Cuellar, a Democrat whose district stretches to Laredo.Cuellar said the grant to Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will help families affected by Winter Storm Uri obtain legal services in the South Texas communities of San Antonio, Floresville, Jourdanton, Laredo and Rio Grande City.The South Texas nonprofit is one of 19 legal-aid organizations around the country receiving grants totaling $38 million from the Legal Services Corporation as part of an emergency appropriation bill passed by Congress last September.“Low-income people who confront legal issues in the wake of natural disasters face an uphill battle, and they shouldn’t have to go it alone,” said Ronald Flagg, president of the Legal Services Corporation. “We are grateful that Congress recognizes the need for legal assistance in these recovering communities and provided this funding that will help our neighbors repair and stay in their homes.”According to the office of the Texas Comptroller, Winter Storm Uri caused $80-$130 billion in damages and lost economic productivity to the Lone Star State.