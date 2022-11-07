U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

Cruz was also booed during Game 4 of the American League Championship at New York's Yankee Stadium last month.

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 4:07 pm

click to enlarge Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade. - Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
Twitter / Chancellor Johnson
Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz got a less-than-warm welcome from Houston Astros fans during the team's hometown championship parade.

Fresh off the Astros' World Series win, Cruz joined the team for Monday's victory parade in downtown Houston. In a manner befitting an authoritarian dictator, the senator and his family cruised along in a military Humvee. Unlike the Astros, he didn't receive much applause from fans.

Instead, Houstonians flipped the bird at Cruz and booed him loudly.
Cruz got a similarly hostile reaction from baseball fans two weeks ago during Game 4 of the American League Championship at New York's Yankee Stadium. At that game, fans could be heard booing the senator, one calling him a "racist piece of shit."
@ministter ♬ original sound - † Rev. Mark Thompson
The Astros won their second World Series Championship Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1. It was the Astros' second World Series title in six years.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

Polk Street, between West Josephine and East Grayson streets, would be turned into a pedestrian space in Jake Harris’ mixed-use development.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

San Antonio gaining another boutique hotel with revamp of Broadway's Ranch Motel

By Nina Rangel

Broadway’s Ranch Motel is undergoing a preservation makeover, including repairs to the property’s vintage neon sign.

San Antonio Costco among the retail chain's best in the nation, survey finds

By Michael Karlis

The No. 3 best Costco location in the nation is located at 5611 UTSA Blvd.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott waited hours to call Texas' top cop the day of Uvalde shooting, lawmaker says

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

Despite fears for fate of U.S. democracy, early voting numbers down in Bexar County

By Michael Karlis

There were 21,511 fewer early votes cast this cycle in Bexar County than during the 2018 midterms.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

Polk Street, between West Josephine and East Grayson streets, would be turned into a pedestrian space in Jake Harris’ mixed-use development.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us