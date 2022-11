U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

click to enlarge Twitter / Chancellor Johnson Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022

Ted Cruz booed at the Astros parade in downtown Houston pic.twitter.com/KSQd00ms1A — Jay R. Jordan (@jayrjordan) November 7, 2022

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz got a less-than-warm welcome from Houston Astros fans during the team's hometown championship parade.Fresh off the Astros' World Series win, Cruz joined the team for Monday's victory parade in downtown Houston. In a manner befitting an authoritarian dictator, the senator and his family cruised along in a military Humvee. Unlike the Astros, he didn't receive much applause from fans.Instead, Houstonians flipped the bird at Cruz and booed him loudly.Cruz got a similarly hostile reaction from baseball fans two weeks ago during Game 4 of the American League Championship at New York's Yankee Stadium. At that game, fans could be heard booing the senator, one calling him a "racist piece of shit."The Astros won their second World Series Championship Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1. It was the Astros' second World Series title in six years.