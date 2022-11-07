U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

Fresh off the Astros' World Series win, Cruz joined the team for Monday's victory parade in downtown Houston. In a manner befitting an authoritarian dictator, the senator and his family cruised along in a military Humvee. Unlike the Astros, he didn't receive much applause from fans.
Instead, Houstonians flipped the bird at Cruz and booed him loudly.
Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q— Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022
Cruz got a similarly hostile reaction from baseball fans two weeks ago during Game 4 of the American League Championship at New York's Yankee Stadium. At that game, fans could be heard booing the senator, one calling him a "racist piece of shit."
Ted Cruz booed at the Astros parade in downtown Houston pic.twitter.com/KSQd00ms1A— Jay R. Jordan (@jayrjordan) November 7, 2022
The Astros won their second World Series Championship Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1. It was the Astros' second World Series title in six years.
@ministter ♬ original sound - † Rev. Mark Thompson
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.