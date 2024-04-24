Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Protesters say UTSA restricted their speech at march calling for Gaza ceasefire

The protest remained peaceful despite organizers saying UTSA administrators told them certain chants and words were off limits.

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 5:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Around 150 protesters marched through UTSA's campus Wednesday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Around 150 protesters marched through UTSA's campus Wednesday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
During a Wednesday afternoon protest at the University of Texas at San Antonio calling for a Gaza ceasefire organizers were forced to halt chants several times, saying school administrators imposed rules limiting their speech.

During the three-hour demonstration, organizers stopped the approximately 150 participants from chanting in Arabic and using slogans that explicitly mention Israel.

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) member Tori Ramirez said a UTSA administrator warned she and other organizers shortly before the event got underway that terms including "Zionism" and "Israel" and chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" were prohibited due because they qualified as "antisemitic hate speech."

The administrator, whom organizers were unable to identify, also forbade them from chanting in Arabic, Ramirez said.

i
  • Michael Karlis
  • A UTSA student wearing a Palestinian flag as a cape chants pro-Palestine slogans during a demonstration at UTSA on Wednesday.

The school's restriction on students' First Amendment right stems from an executive order signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in late March requiring colleges and universities to discipline hate speech, including "antisemitism," organizers said.  

UTSA public affairs specialist Ari Castañeda, who was onsite during the protest, couldn't immediately comment on the alleged speech restrictions. However, the Express-News reports that prior to the demonstration, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy warned that the school wouldn't tolerate disruptive behavior, vandalism or antisemitism.

The protest — organized by UTSA students and the PSL's San Antonio chapter — was held in solidarity with actions at students at New York's Columbia University, who have built an encampment on the school's quad. Students there are calling for Columbia to divest from funds that profit from or aid Israel's war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday handcuffed and removed at least 30 people participating in a student protest on the University of Texas at Austin campus demanding a Gaza ceasefire.

While the UTSA protest was peaceful, participant Judith Norman, a member of Jewish Voices for Peace, said she was disturbed by the limitations UTSA officials allegedly placed on students' freedom of speech. She equated the banning of certain words and slogans to fascism.

"It's a violation of our First Amendment right to free speech," Norman said.
click to enlarge Community organizer Moureen Kaki, center, leads protesters in pro-Palestinian chants. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Community organizer Moureen Kaki, center, leads protesters in pro-Palestinian chants.
Despite the arrests in Austin, community organizer Moureen Kaki told participants that protests in San Antonio and elsewhere will continue until Palestinian people have a free homeland. She also reminded the protesters, as well as students watching with curiosity, that the demonstration is about more than just the Middle East conflict.

"Whether you are pro-Palestine or not, you don't have clean water to drink, you don't have healthcare,  you don't have free tuition," she said. "Yet we have money for bombs?"

The crowd yelled "shame" in response.

"We need a revolution in this country, and you guys are the ones that will lead the fucking way," Kaki continued. "And we've got your back, OK? We in the community have your back. Do not be afraid to stand up for your rights against an institution, against the state, against racist police, against any of it. You guys have the power; it's just a matter of being unafraid."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined has shuttered its headquarters

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined raised at least $3 million in customer deposits to build its Alpha 5 electric vehicle, shown in this publicity shot.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

New reporting requirements for life-saving abortions worry some doctors

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Members of the public and media listen during the Texas Medical Board Full Board Meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin, Texas on Mar. 22, 2024. All the seats in the room were filled as everyone listened while they talked about agenda item number 28, ‘Consideration and possible action on rules regarding exceptions to the ban on abortions.’

Critics lash out at Gov. Greg Abbott for journalist's arrest at UT protest

By Michael Karlis

A view of the University of Texas Tower in Austin.

Faculty petition to hold no-confidence vote in UT-Austin president after protest response

By Robert Downey, Ikram Mohamed and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us