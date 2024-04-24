Protesters say UTSA restricted their speech at march calling for Gaza ceasefire

During the three-hour demonstration, organizers stopped the approximately 150 participants from chanting in Arabic and using slogans that explicitly mention Israel.
The administrator, whom organizers were unable to identify, also forbade them from chanting in Arabic, Ramirez said.
The school's restriction on students' First Amendment right stems from an executive order signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in late March requiring colleges and universities to discipline hate speech, including "antisemitism," organizers said.
UTSA public affairs specialist Ari Castañeda, who was onsite during the protest, couldn't immediately comment on the alleged speech restrictions. However, the Express-News reports that prior to the demonstration, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy warned that the school wouldn't tolerate disruptive behavior, vandalism or antisemitism.
The protest — organized by UTSA students and the PSL's San Antonio chapter — was held in solidarity with actions at students at New York's Columbia University, who have built an encampment on the school's quad. Students there are calling for Columbia to divest from funds that profit from or aid Israel's war in Gaza.
Meanwhile, police on Wednesday handcuffed and removed at least 30 people participating in a student protest on the University of Texas at Austin campus demanding a Gaza ceasefire.
While the UTSA protest was peaceful, participant Judith Norman, a member of Jewish Voices for Peace, said she was disturbed by the limitations UTSA officials allegedly placed on students' freedom of speech. She equated the banning of certain words and slogans to fascism.
"It's a violation of our First Amendment right to free speech," Norman said.
"Whether you are pro-Palestine or not, you don't have clean water to drink, you don't have healthcare, you don't have free tuition," she said. "Yet we have money for bombs?"
The crowd yelled "shame" in response.
"We need a revolution in this country, and you guys are the ones that will lead the fucking way," Kaki continued. "And we've got your back, OK? We in the community have your back. Do not be afraid to stand up for your rights against an institution, against the state, against racist police, against any of it. You guys have the power; it's just a matter of being unafraid."
