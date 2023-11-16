Uvalde families share mixed emotions about Washington Post's release of graphic images

One parent said that the media needs to let the victims rest in peace, while another said the images show the need for the government to do something in response.

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Washington Post published 10 gory and graphic images from the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on Thursday. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
The Washington Post published 10 gory and graphic images from the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on Thursday.
The families of those killed in last year's Uvalde school shooting are sharing mixed feelings on social media after the Washington Post on Thursday published graphic photos of the massacre's aftermath.

One parent who lost her daughter in the Robb Elementary School shooting said on social media that news outlets, including the Post, are refusing to let the victims rest in peace. However, another parent argued that the public deserves to see the result of gun violence.

The Post published never-before-seen graphic photos and videos from mass shootings over the past decade in a story called "Terror on Repeat: A rare look at the devastation caused by AR-15 shootings."

Other than the Robb Elementary massacre, the report included images from the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas, the Sutherland Springs Church shooting near San Antonio, Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and others.

"The goal was to balance two crucial objectives: to advance the public's understanding of mass killers' increasing use of this readily available weapon, which was originally designed for war, while being sensitive to the victim's families and communities directly affected by AR-15 shootings," the Post wrote in a follow-up explanation also published on Thursday.

Although the Post said its journalists had the victims' families in mind as they assembled the package, Kimberly Garcia, whose daughter died at Robb Elementary, said on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that the images were better off being unseen.

"If it's not one thing, it's another," she posted Tuesday. "It's ridiculous that these people can't seem to let our loved ones rest in peace. I'm so heartbroken."

The Post report included a total of 10 gory images from the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting, including one showing 13 body bags in the school's hallway. Other images display the incomprehensible amount of blood in classrooms where the shooter gunned down 19 students and two teachers.

"I walked in there, and you're like, slipping and sliding, trying not to slip because it was bad," Uvalde Border Patrol agent Alexander Cuellar told the Post. "And just the thing I won't forget is the smell."

On Thursday, Garcia in a Thursday X post pleaded with the public not to read or share the Post's images. She said her daughter, along with the child's classmates and teachers, don't deserve the treatment they received from the newspaper.
However, Brett Cross, who lost his son Uziyah Garcia during the Robb Elementary shooting, wrote on X that the public needs to see the destruction and carnage that weapons including AR-15s can cause.

"While these photos are disturbing and truly shocking, it lets you see just a modicum of the scenes that constantly invade my thoughts and nightmares," Cross wrote Thursday in a lengthy tweet.

Cross continued: "Instead, I view these [images] as a warning. A warning to our nation that if we do not stand together, put our foot down and demand our government to do something, then it will be your loved ones body in that bag. Your loved ones blood smeared from being dragged out. Your loved ones funeral."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

H-E-B Frankenstein cake with 'Edgar' haircut goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Many in the comments section wrote that Frankenstein appeared to be sporting an Edgar, a bowl-style haircut popular among some South Texas youths.

San Antonio man accidentally shoots himself in head while playing with pistol

By Michael Karlis

The man found the weapon on a table and jokingly put it to his head, authorities said.

Republican lawmakers say the border is dangerous. FBI stats show that's bullshit.

By Sanford Nowlin

Cars wait at a U.S. Border Patrol station near Laredo, pre-pandemic.

Uvalde victim's mother robbed in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Felicha Martinez's son, Xavier Lopez, was one of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year.

Also in News

Challenges mount for Texas bill that would let state deport undocumented migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas.

Texas lawmakers approve bill that would let police arrest undocumented migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Razor wire barriers installed under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star cut off access to the Rio Grande.

Assclown Alert: Losing (repeatedly) on school vouchers with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent event touting school vouchers.

Bad Takes: Journalists have flinched from telling the ugly truth about Texas' new immigration bill

By Kevin Sanchez

These vehicles along the Rio Grande are part of the state's effort to thwart border crossings.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us