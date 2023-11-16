Uvalde families share mixed emotions about Washington Post's release of graphic images

click to enlarge Joseph Guillen The Washington Post published 10 gory and graphic images from the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on Thursday.

If it’s not one thing it’s another. It’s ridiculous that these people can’t seem to let our loved ones rest in peace. I’m so heart broken. — Kimberly Garcia (@kim_amerie) November 14, 2023

Please , please do not share the Washington Post. My daughter being taken from this world wasn’t fair to begin with, it’s not fair how she was taken either. Amerie, her classmates, & her teachers don’t deserve this. — Kimberly Garcia (@kim_amerie) November 16, 2023

I may stand alone in my thoughts as the Washington Post introduces new photos of the Robb Elementary Massacre, the shooting that took my son Uziyah’s life.



With nothing but love and respect to every family out there, from anybody who lost a loved one at our shooting, to the… — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) November 16, 2023