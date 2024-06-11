SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Uvalde families sue UPS, FedEx for shipping rifle used in Robb Elementary shooting

The suit, filed in Bexar County district court, alleges the companies knew the shooter was underage at the time he bought the AR-15-style rifle.

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School shortly after the shooting. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School shortly after the shooting.
Families of survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting have sued UPS and FedEx, arguing the two shipping giants violated the law by delivering a dangerous weapon to the gunman who slaughtered 17 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit, filed late last month in Bexar County District Court, alleges the companies should be held responsible for delivering an AR-15-style rifle to the gunman along with a specialized system that they said allowed him to convert the weapon so it could fire semi-automatic or fully automatic bursts.

The plaintiffs argue the companies should have been aware the gunman was a minor at the time and that the shipments posed a significant safety risk. The shooter's house was less than 1,000 feet away from the school zone around Robb Elementary, making the shipment of the conversion system a violation of federal firearms laws, the suit alleges.

In a statement supplied to USA Today, UPS said the suit "has no merit." Officials added that the company complies with "all applicable federal laws" when it comes to the highly regulated business of shipping firearms.

In its comments to the USA Today, FedEx said it's "committed to the lawful, secure, and safe movement of regulated items." The firm also complies with all applicable laws, according to the statement. 

The plaintiffs argue that the shipping companies' alleged failure to take precautions when shipping the gun and converter makes them responsible for the trauma suffered by those who survived the 2022 massacre. The incident is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

"The Plaintiffs assert that the Defendant FedEx and UPS were performing an inherently dangerous activity; and, that the FedEx and UPS did not use the measure of a reasonably prudent person in view of the fact that the transportation of such trigger devices was extra hazardous," the suit alleges.

May 1, 2024

