Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Uvalde officials ask public to stay away ahead of mass shooting's one-year anniversary

On Friday, Uvalde CISD was put on high alert following threats made via text message.

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and 2 teachers died is on Monday, May 24. - Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
The one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and 2 teachers died is on Monday, May 24.
With the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School approaching, Uvalde officials respectfully ask the public to leave the town and its residents alone.

In an open letter to the public obtained by Texas Public Radio, Uvalde’s mayor, chief of police, superintendent and other officials are asking the public to hold any events or memorials in their own hometowns as opposed to traveling to Uvalde. Coming there would disturb the town’s mourning and healing process, they maintain.

“It is essential to the healing process for our community, and most importantly for our children, to be given this time to grieve together privately,” the letter said.

The one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers is on May 24. The incident was the nation's second-deadliest school shooting behind Sandy Hook and ignited renewed demands for gun reform.

Old wounds related to the shooting were reopened last Friday when text messages threatening a “bigger event” than that at Robb Elementary School put South Texas school districts, including Del Rio, Eagle Paso and Uvalde, on high alert, according to the Express-News.

“I truly regret having to send out these types of notices to our parents,” Uvalde CISD Superintendent Gary Patterson told the daily. “However, it is critical that our parents are informed, even if it turns out to be a hoax. We cannot afford to take anything for granted. We expect social media threats to increase as we near our one-year date.”

Uvalde CISD has since implemented a no-backpack policy starting on Monday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio has among the worst-ranked hotels in the nation, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Hotels in the South Caroline tourist mecca of Myrtle Beach racked up the most negative reviews in the new study.

City of San Antonio's use of minority- and women-owned contractors has doubled since 2015

By Brandon Rodriguez

City Manager, Erik Walsh, praised The Small Business Economic Development Advocacy Program (SBEDA) for supporting underrepresented small businesses.

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to veto pared-down school choice bill, warns of special sessions

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott poses for a photo with Covenant Christian Academy students at the Parent Empowerment Night event hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition in McAllen on April 12, 2023.

Also in News

Driving with hay fever symptoms can be as dangerous in Texas, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

One in three vehicle U.S. crashes occurs during the average peak months for pollen count.

San Antonio photographer released from hospital following violent hit during XFL Championship game

By Michael Karlis

Players from the DC Defenders took a knee while San Antonio photojournalist Tony Morano received medical during the XFL Championship game at the Alamodome.

Renters of San Antonio Airbnbs hit with above-average 'junk fees,' according to research

By Michael Karlis

Atlanta had the highest Airbnb fees being tacked on to nightly stays, averaging 48%, according to the study.

San Antonio has among the worst-ranked hotels in the nation, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Hotels in the South Caroline tourist mecca of Myrtle Beach racked up the most negative reviews in the new study.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us