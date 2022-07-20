Uvalde superintendent recommends firing of school Police Chief Pete Arredondo

click to enlarge
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde's Board of Education will vote Saturday whether to fire district police Chief Pete Arredondo after the schools' superintendent recommended his termination, according to a meeting agenda.
Arredondo has faced intense criticism for his handling of the Robb Elementary School shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents have demanded his removal
over law enforcement's sluggish response to the massacre, and the board put him on administrative leave a month ago.
The board is now expected consider his firing during a special meeting scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., according to the agenda. Citing a source familiar with the discussions, CNN reports
that the board is expected to hand Arredondo his walking papers.
As incident commander during the mass shooting, Arredondo has shouldered much of the blame for the police response to the shooting. Despite nearly 400 officers responding to the incident, police waited 77 minutes before breaching the classroom and killing the gunman.
A Texas House committee investigating the incident blasted Arredondo
for failing to lead at the scene. However, it also criticized other law-enforcement agencies involved and said “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” plagued the entire operation.
