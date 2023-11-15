Uvalde victim's mother robbed in San Antonio

Felicha Martinez said that the thieves stole a fidget spinner and necklace that belonged to her son.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 2:27 pm

click to enlarge Felicha Martinez's son, Xavier Lopez, was one of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year. - Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Felicha Martinez's son, Xavier Lopez, was one of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year.
A mother who lost her 10-year-old son in last year's Uvalde school shooting is asking the public for help after thieves stole sentimental items from her car in a nightclub parking lot.

Felicha Martinez, the mother of Robb Elementary School shooting victim Xavier Lopez, said in a video posted Tuesday to her Facebook page that the incident happened at the Cowboys Dancehall in Northeast San Antonio.


“They stole my purse, which had my son’s necklace in there, his fidget spinner he gave me before everything happened,” an emotional Martinez says in the clip. “If anybody knows anybody in San Antonio that stole anything, I won’t ask questions, I won’t report it. Just give me my stuff back.”

In a followup post, Martinez said the thieves broke into her truck and stole a blue tote bag, which contained the items. She also highlighted where she parked her car on the night of the incident.

The original video has garnered more than 180 shares on Facebook as of press time.

The clip also was then posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by Brett Cross, who also lost his son Uziah Garcia in the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
Cross urged people to reach out if they have any helpful information: “No questions asked.”

Cross also added that he and Martinez’s sons were “great friends” before the tragedy.

The video posted by Cross on X has garnered more than 300,000 views since being shared Tuesday afternoon.

Martinez asked anyone with information that may help bring about the items' return to reach her via Facebook Messenger.

