Video of San Antonio woman checking out at local Walmart with pet squirrel goes viral

click to enlarge X / @BarstoolUTSA This woman and her squirrel friend were spotted last week at the Walmart location at 5555 De Zavala Road.

Never going to the Walmart off UTSA Blvd again pic.twitter.com/PkJFR3E0DH — Barstool UTSA (@BarstoolUTSA) September 15, 2023

The University of Texas at San Antonio got a lot of traction on social media over the weekend, but it has nothing to do with the Roadrunners’ disappointing 37-29 loss to Army on national television Friday.Instead, it involves a video of a woman spotted with a squirrel at a Walmart near campus.In the video posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — by @BarstoolUTSA, a woman is seen using the self-checkout station at the Walmart location at 5555 De Zavala Road. So far, nothing weird there. But upon closer examination, she has a squirrel perched on her shoulder.“Never going to the Walmart off UTSA Blvd again,” wrote @Barstool UTSA, which is not an official account operated by the university.According to Walmart’s company policy , the retailer doesn't allow pets, but it welcomes service animals. The well-behaved squirrel doesn't appear to be wearing a service-animal vest, meaning it could have been a pet — or even a hitchhiker she picked up in the parking lot.“I worked there for 2 years,” commented @almightyBV. “When I tell you this is light work.”“Most normal utsa fan,” chimed in @3milbballiqv2.“No way,” MoNSpringBranch said. “People are really outta control out here.”The video has garnered more than 120,000 views and some 1,000 likes since being posted Sept. 15.