Video of San Antonio woman checking out at local Walmart with pet squirrel goes viral

Walmart allows service animals in its stores but not pets.

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 12:28 pm

This woman and her squirrel friend were spotted last week at the Walmart location at 5555 De Zavala Road.
X / @BarstoolUTSA
This woman and her squirrel friend were spotted last week at the Walmart location at 5555 De Zavala Road.
The University of Texas at San Antonio got a lot of traction on social media over the weekend, but it has nothing to do with the Roadrunners’ disappointing 37-29 loss to Army on national television Friday.

Instead, it involves a video of a woman spotted with a squirrel at a Walmart near campus.
In the video posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — by @BarstoolUTSA, a woman is seen using the self-checkout station at the Walmart location at 5555 De Zavala Road. So far, nothing weird there. But upon closer examination, she has a squirrel perched on her shoulder.

“Never going to the Walmart off UTSA Blvd again,” wrote @Barstool UTSA, which is not an official account operated by the university.

According to Walmart’s company policy, the retailer doesn't allow pets, but it welcomes service animals. The well-behaved squirrel doesn't appear to be wearing a service-animal vest, meaning it could have been a pet — or even a hitchhiker she picked up in the parking lot.

“I worked there for 2 years,” commented @almightyBV. “When I tell you this is light work.”

“Most normal utsa fan,” chimed in @3milbballiqv2.

“No way,” MoNSpringBranch said. “People are really outta control out here.”

The video has garnered more than 120,000 views and some 1,000 likes since being posted Sept. 15.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

