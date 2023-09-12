Viral video shows stage-crashing fan interrupt Drake's Austin show

@blackkingkofi

"



" Security getting fired," user @LordYeezus added.



One X user took the opportunity to bash the Drake's choice of outfits, which resembled a red leather blacksmith's apron.



" Bro was just tryna ask if he could borrow that weird ass outfit," @ SeanMadeItDope said.



"I understand being a fan of someone is cool," usersaid,but storming the stage while they're trying to perform and put on a show is disrespectful."