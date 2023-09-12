Viral video shows stage-crashing fan interrupt Drake's Austin show

Online video shared by hip-hop publication XXL Magazine shows the concertgoer climb onstage during the rapper's set then reach out to clasp hands with him. Drake then stiff-arms the fan, who's finally escorted away.
“Let me ask you one simple question,” Drake says, addressing the shouting crowd. “Y'all not doing security out here?”
Even after members of the security team begin escorting the fan away, their slow footing draws more ire from Drake.
“You slow as fuck,” he says.
Drake called out the security team after a fan rushed the stage last night in Austin, TX. 👀 pic.twitter.com/unmSJpi3gi— XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 12, 2023
Naturally, both Drake's critics and admirers chimed in the comment section of the video, which was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I understand being a fan of someone is cool," user @blackkingkofi said, "but storming the stage while they're trying to perform and put on a show is disrespectful."
"Security getting fired," user @LordYeezus added.
One X user took the opportunity to bash the Drake's choice of outfits, which resembled a red leather blacksmith's apron.
"Bro was just tryna ask if he could borrow that weird ass outfit," @SeanMadeItDope said.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed