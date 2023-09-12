BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Viral video shows stage-crashing fan interrupt Drake's Austin show

The security members' slow footing prompted insults from the rap superstar.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 5:14 pm

click to enlarge Drake comments on the security staff's sluggishness as they escort a fan from the stage. - Screen shot / X @XXL
Screen shot / X @XXL
Drake comments on the security staff's sluggishness as they escort a fan from the stage.
During Drake's Monday night performance at Austin's Moody Center, the music superstar had a few choice words for the venue's security after a fan jumped onstage with ease.

Online video shared by hip-hop publication XXL Magazine shows the concertgoer climb onstage during the rapper's set then reach out to clasp hands with him. Drake then stiff-arms the fan, who's finally escorted away.

“Let me ask you one simple question,” Drake says, addressing the shouting crowd. “Y'all not doing security out here?”

Even after members of the security team begin escorting the fan away, their slow footing draws more ire from Drake. 

“You slow as fuck,” he says.
The video has garnered over 2.5 million views since XXL posted it Tuesday.

Naturally, both Drake's critics and admirers chimed in the comment section of the video, which was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I understand being a fan of someone is cool," user @blackkingkofi said, "but storming the stage while they're trying to perform and put on a show is disrespectful."

"Security getting fired," user @LordYeezus added.

One X user took the opportunity to bash the Drake's choice of outfits, which resembled a red leather blacksmith's apron.

"Bro was just tryna ask if he could borrow that weird ass outfit," @SeanMadeItDope said.

