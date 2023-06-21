Visual art by two San Antonio sisters decorates McDonald's store as part of chain's Ritmo y Color showcase

A pop-up installation created by San Antonio visual artists Maria and Manola Ramirez is on display at a McDonald's restaurant here as part of the fast-food chain's annual Ritmo y Color showcase.





San Antonio is one of six U.S. cities participating in this year's Ritmo y Color.

a five-time Latin Grammy winner. Voting will begin at the

starting June 27 and will run through July 18.

The sisters' piece, titled(Threads of Guidance), decorates the McDonald's at 18146 Blanco Road. It draws inspiration from Mexican culture and features Talavera pottery patterns, according to the Ramirez sisters.The pair have been working together since 2018. Their art installation at the McDonald's store will likely remain up until the end of the year, according to company officials.“The opportunity to work with McDonald’s through Ritmo y Color has been a lot of fun,” the sisters said in a joint media statement. “We are very grateful to have the platform to share our culture through our art."Launched in 2021, Ritmo y Color showcases music and art through pop-up installations in McDonald's restaurants nationwide. According to the company's website, the experience is intended to amplify Hispanic culture by giving musicians and visual storytellers a platform for their talent.“As a Hispanic business owner here in San Antonio, it's an honor to showcase Manola and Maria'smural at my McDonald's,” San Antonio McDonald's owner-operator Anna Oquin said in statement.Later this summer, the program will invite fans to vote which two of the six cities will host a live performance by Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo,