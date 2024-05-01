War of Words: Did UTSA violate pro-Palestinian protesters' First Amendment rights?

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Around 150 protesters marched through UTSA's campus last week to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The University of Texas at San Antonio has been the site pro-Palestinian protests over recent weeks as student activists demand the administration divest from companies doing business with the Israeli government.

Although UTSA's demonstrations have remained overwhelmingly peaceful, activists told the Current that an unidentified administrator warned students and organizers from the Party for Socialism and Liberation ahead of the campus' Wednesday, April 24, protest that the school wouldn't tolerate so-called "hate speech" under any circumstances.

Specifically, PSL member Tori Ramirez told the Current that the administrator told protesters any use of the words "Israel" or "Zionism," the chant: "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free" and slogans in Arabic were banned. Using those words or phrases would result in the protest being disbanded by police, Ramirez said she was told.

The PSL's San Antonio chapter made similar claims on social media, and organizers stopped student chants at least four times during the April 24 demonstration to ensure they didn't include words on the alleged trigger list.

"UTSA told organizers that this was in compliance with racist Gov. Abbott's May 27 [sic] executive order targeting pro-Palestine groups on campus for special disciplinary measures," the statement said.

Joe Izbrand, UTSA's Vice President for Strategic Communications and External Affairs, didn't respond to the Current's request for comment on whether anyone employed by the university spoke to protester organizers April 24 and what may have been said.

However, in a statement supplied to the San Antonio Report last week, Izbrand disputed the protesters' allegations, instead referring to a statement UTSA President Taylor Eighmy posted to social media on April 23. In those remarks, Eighmy the school won't "tolerate disruptive behavior, vandalism, or antisemitism" during campus protests.

Zach Greenberg, a First Amendment attorney at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), said an attempt by UTSA officials to constrain demonstrators' speech — if such an exchange actually occurred — could open the door open for a legal challenge.

"If the university or the State of Texas intends to suspend students, kick them off campus or arrest them for their political viewpoints or offensive speech, that is a First Amendment violation that students can remedy in court," Greenberg said.

Governor's executive order

UTSA's policy on campus demonstrations, which can be found online, doesn't explicitly address antisemitism. It does, however, provide a link to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's March 27 executive order "addressing acts of antisemitism in institutions of higher education."

Among other things, the order calls on all institutions of higher education in Texas — public and private — to "review and update free speech policies to address the sharp rise in antisemitic speech" and ensure groups, including the "Palestine Solidarity Committee and Students for Justice in Palestine are disciplined for violating these policies."

The order also demands that Texas universities include the definition of antisemitism in their university speech policies to guide school personnel and students on what constitutes a violation. The state's definition, adopted in September 2021, almost exclusively refers to language calling for "genocide" of those who follow the Jewish faith.

UTSA President Eighmy told the Report that "antisemitic expression" was "not an issue" during the April 24 protest, and he denied that the university banned demonstrators from using certain words.

If UTSA had arrested or punished students for using language deemed "antisemitic" by the university, it could be deemed a violation of students' free-speech rights and prompt litigation, First Amendment expert Greenberg maintained.

"Public universities are bound by the First Amendment to be required to protect students' free speech rights, and the right to speech is protected unless the words fall into one of the narrow categories of unprotected speech," he added.

First Amendment protections

Beyond the oft-cited example of yelling "fire" in a crowded theater, Greenberg said kinds of speech not protected on public college campuses include so-called "true threats," or threats to commit acts of violence, especially if the recipient views the statement as threatening.

Even so, when it comes to threats of violence, Greenberg notes "it's a high bar."

Harassment that "trumps a student's educational experience" is another example of unprotected campus speech. However, Greenberg said speech must be repeated and directed at a specific student for it to qualify as harassment.

"Another category is campus safety and time restrictions, so the encampments we're seeing on campus right now can be brought down by the university because there are these applied rules to preserve campus safety," Greenberg said.

In other words, the encampments at New York City's Columbia University, which have become a symbol among pro-Palestinian college students across the nation, can absolutely be removed without violating students' free speech, he added.

However, if a UTSA official, as alleged, told students certain words were off limits, and those students were later arrested or punished for using them, the school could face legal repercussions, Greenberg said.

The responses of Texas universities to campus protests are likely to come under even more scrutiny following the crackdown on demonstrators at the University of Texas at Austin. On the same day as UTSA's April 24 protest, law enforcement personnel arrested at least 57 people on the Austin campus.

In a series of social media posts, Abbott has pledged to double down on efforts to target alleged instances of "antisemitism."

What's more, the Texas Department of Public Safety, which arrested an Austin Fox 7 cameraman during the UT protests added a new felony charge of assault on a peace officer Monday even though the Travis County DA dropped an earlier trespassing charge against the journalist.

"We've been very busy since the Oct. 7 attacks. It's been a lot [of calls]," Greenberg said of First Amendment complaints filed with his organization by college students. "We're processing all the case submissions, talking to the media, trying to defend students, continuously litigating — it's all hands on deck."

