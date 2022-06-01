Witnesses 'not cooperating' with San Antonio police investigation of 14-year-old boy's shooting death

According to SAPD, witnesses aren't being helpful and have provided varying stories.

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 12:00 am

click to enlarge Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in which a teen was shot and killed. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in which a teen was shot and killed.
San Antonio police are still trying to piece together details of a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead at around 9:30 p.m. at an affordable housing complex near San Antonio's Olmos Park neighborhood, KSAT reports.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the shooting occurred as the 14-year-old was hanging out with a 12-year-old friend on Tuesday evening. The older boy didn't live at the apartment on the 100 block of Agnes Drive, according to KSAT.

An unknown assailant attempted to break into the apartment through a back window and fired a gun, striking the 14-year-old, according to a statement given to police by a witness, News4SA reports.

Upon arrival, police performed life-saving measures on the teenage victim but to no avail. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to News4SA.

Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, told KSAT witnesses aren't cooperating with the investigation. Accounts provided to officers varied from a home invasion scenario to an incident involving multiple shooters, he said.

Guzman told KSAT he expects additional details to be released later Wednesday.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

