Yellowstone prequel 1923 closing off streets in downtown San Antonio

Here are the scheduled street closures, according to the city of San Antonio:
- Roads and sidewalks open.
- Street parking will be closed on Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Travis Street.
- Sidewalks open.
- Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open for northbound traffic only.
- Sidewalks on Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street will be closed during morning filming, estimated to reopen by afternoon.
- Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open to northbound traffic only.
- Businesses remain open and accessible except for the morning of Sept. 19. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations.
- Sidewalks open.
- Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
- East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.
Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open for northbound traffic only.
Filming closure area will be fully restored; all services will resume normal operations.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed