Yellowstone prequel 1923 closing off streets in downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge IMDB / 1923 Yellowstone prequel 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren.

Ford and Mirren are cast in the lead roles as Jacob and Cara Dutton on the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series. The show follows the Dutton family during the hardships of the Great Depression and Prohibition, and the production is shooting in San Antonio to take advantage of its period architecture.



Until Sept. 15

Roads and sidewalks open.

Street parking will be closed on Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Travis Street. Sept. 16-18

Sidewalks open.



Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open for northbound traffic only. September 19

Sidewalks on Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street will be closed during morning filming, estimated to reopen by afternoon.

Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open to northbound traffic only.

Businesses remain open and accessible except for the morning of Sept. 19. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations. Sept. 20-25

Sidewalks open.



Broadway between East Pecan Street and East Houston Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Peacock Alley between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

East Travis Street between Jefferson Street and North Alamo Street closed to vehicular traffic.

Broadway between East Pecan Street and 3rd Street open for northbound traffic only. By or before Sept. 27



Filming closure area will be fully restored; all services will resume normal operations.



