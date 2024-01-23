LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Yet another San Antonio resident falls victim to dog attack

The mauling follows a series of high-profile attacks last year that prompted a budget boost for Animal Care Services.

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 3:58 pm

San Antonio's Animal Care Services received a 26% funding increase last to help address the city's dangerous dog problem.
Michael Karlis
San Antonio's Animal Care Services received a 26% funding increase last to help address the city's dangerous dog problem.
A San Antonio woman is recovering at a local hospital after yet another dog attack, this one on the city's Southside, according to the Express-News.

The latest attack, which occurred Tuesday, follows several high-profile and grisly incidents last year, some of which grabbed national headlines.

The woman was walking her "purse-size" dog along the 1000 block of March Avenue when a pit bull approached, according to the daily. Worried the approaching dog might attack, the woman picked up her pooch.

The pit bull lunged, biting the victim in the leg and right arm, according to the Express-News. The woman's boyfriend, who tried to pull the pit bull off, was also bitten but didn't require hospitalization, according to the report.

The woman was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center with "deep bites," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, according to the Express-News.

Salazar told reporters the pit bull was a stray but added that some in the neighborhood had been feeding it. Animal Care Services personnel have since apprehended the canine, which will be euthanized if not claimed, according to the daily.

Tuesday's incident comes after a string of local attacks last year, most notably the death of Ramon Najera, who was mauled by two pit bulls in the Southwest San Antonio in February.

Following the attacks, City Council allocated Animal Care Services with a 26% funding bump, bringing the department's total budget to $26.9 million. Still, some critics argue the increase funding still isn't enough to adequately fund the department.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

