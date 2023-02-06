YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers

While in town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mike Majlak and George Janko tried a San Antonio staple.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:38 pm

After taking one bite, the only word both Janko and Majlak could seemingly muster was "phenomenal."
Courtesy Photo / Roadmap Brewing Co.
After taking one bite, the only word both Janko and Majlak could seemingly muster was “phenomenal.”
San Antonio's Last Place Burgers got major kudos from YouTube star and co-host of the Impulsive Podcast, Mike Majlak.

In the most recent episode of the star's Nightshift vlog series, Majlak said Last Place is “the best burger I've had in my entire fucking life,” while standing outside Mark Villarreal's food truck.

Majlak and Impulsive co-host George Janko were in San Antonio for the most recent WWE Royal Rumble event in support of their friend, Logan Paul.

Majlak, known for seeking out burgers worldwide, had nothing but praise for Last Place's 100% American Wagyu smashed-style burgers. Majlak has eaten burgers from London, Greece, Germany, New York and Los Angeles.

After taking one bite, the only word both Janko and Majlak could seemingly muster was “phenomenal.”

In between bites of Villarreal's straight-cut fries, Janko commented acknowledging that Last Place has to be on top of Majlak's list.

So, what did Majlak rate Last Place? A 9.7, ultimately becoming his new number one.

For those looking to make their own orders, Last Place Burger is open Monday-Friday 2-9:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Currently, the food truck is located at Roadmap Brewing at 723 N. Alamo St.


